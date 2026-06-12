Marcus Rashford, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

According to reports, a ‘first bid’ from Bayern Munich for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford is now ‘imminent’.

Rashford is coming off an impressive loan spell at Barcelona, having contributed 14 goals and 14 assists for Hansi Flick’s side in all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign.

Barcelona had the option to sign Rashford from Man Utd for around £26m, but the clubs have butted heads over the terms of this deal in recent months.

While the Red Devils have insisted that the £26m fee is paid in full, Barcelona have been keen on another loan deal and it was confirmed on Wednesday that they will not activate the option to sign Rashford permanently.

Fabrizio Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days.

READ: Michael Owen tells Marcus Rashford which club to join after Man Utd exit – ‘great option’

‘Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal.

‘Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors.’

This has opened the door for other clubs to make a move for Rashford, with it even suggested that he could join Arsenal as part of a swap deal.

A switch to Bayern Munich now looks more likely for Marcus Rashford

However, this feels pretty unfeasible and Bayern Munich appear to be the most likely destination for Rashford after they missed out on Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

A report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Bayern Munich’s ‘first bid’ for Rashford is now ‘imminent’, with Vincent Kompany’s side ‘opening offer’ to be worth around 25 million euros (£21.5m).

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The same report insists Man Utd are still holding out for 30 million euros (£26m), while Rashford ‘needs to accept’ two conditions to complete this move.

The report explains:

‘Firstly, wage negotiations remain a key hurdle given Rashford’s substantial salary and Bayern’s strict wage rules. That will certainly need some wriggle room and sacrifices from the player’s end. ‘Furthermore, Rashford will need to accept there are no guarantees of a starting berth at Bayern and he will battle the likes of Luis Diaz, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala for a place in the side.’

And this week, BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone admitted he would be “stunned” if Rashford was still a Man Utd player at the start of next season.

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Stone explained: “Carrick has made all the right noises around Rashford but I would be truly stunned if he played for Manchester United again. I got the distinct impression from all sides last summer his career at Old Trafford was over.

“You mention permanent replacement but Matheus Cunha can play in that position, so too Mason Mount. Rashford doesn’t like playing as a centre-forward anyway, but there are options in that position aside from Benjamin Sesko, who had a decent first season.

“I know the 15 June deadline for Barcelona to pay £26m for Rashford is looming but it is clear they don’t want to do that deal. The key point is the three-week gap between England’s World Cup campaign ending and Rashford reporting back for pre-season. That is when I expect his future to be resolved.”