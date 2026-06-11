Man Utd now ready to sell Rashford to Arsenal after ‘contact’ as ‘intermediaries instructed’ – top source

Could Marcus Rashford end up at Arsenal?

Manchester United are ready to sell Marcus Rashford to Arsenal, with a reliable report claiming that the Gunners have been made aware of the England international’s ‘availability’.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a left-winger, with manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta keen on more options.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the two recognised left-backs in the Arsenal squad at the moment.

However, there are rumours that both Trossard and Martinelli could be on their way out of the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Marcus Rashford plays on the left wing, and he would be a very experienced option for Arsenal.

Arsenal backed to sign Marcus Rashford

Earlier this month, former Tottenham Hotspur striker and Arsenal fan Darren Bent said that he would love Rashford at the Emirates Stadium.

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Bent said on talkSPORT: “Havertz, maybe he can drop back a little bit, even if Gyokeres doesn’t play. Rashford could play centre-forward, he could play off the left.

“I just think for me it feels like you don’t get a player of that quality for £20-26 million. I’d be all over him.”

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott also recently praised Rashford for his performances for Barcelona last season and believes that he should start for England at the World Cup.

Walcott said about Rashford on The Wayne Rooney Show: “I think he’s been outstanding.

“I’ve watched quite a lot of Barcelona and really took more of an interest with Rashford going out there.

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“It’s been really good for him. I think he’s a dead cert to start for me.

“I just think the way he’s played, he’s playing with freedom, that enjoyment, that smile. We want to see that smile.”

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona and is now with England for the 2026 World Cup finals.

The Spanish champions have decided not to trigger the £26millio buy option in Rashford’s loan deal.

Barcelona have told Man Utd that they will only sign Rashford on another season-long loan.

However, Man Utd want to get Rashford off their books, with the England international winger set to earn £325,000 per week next season, as Michael Carrick’s side have qualified for the Champions League.

Man Utd willing to sell Marcus Rashford to Arsenal

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have been made aware of Rashford’s availability, with Man Utd willing to sell the 28-year-old to the Gunners, even though they are massive Premier League rivals.

Man Utd have ‘instructed intermediaries’ to try to find clubs for Rashford, with Barcelona unwilling to meet their demands, according to the reliable news outlet.

The headline in the report has noted: ‘Man Utd stunningly contact Arsenal to sign Rashford as INEOS left furious by Barcelona stance’

The report itself notes: ‘Importantly, Man Utd are not restricting the search.

‘Sources have confirmed that no club would be ruled out if a suitable deal could be found, including Premier League rivals.

‘Indeed, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs who have been made aware of Rashford’s availability as Man Utd assess every possible avenue.

‘Long-standing admirers Paris Saint-Germain have also been contacted, while Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have similarly been informed of the player’s situation.’

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