Arsenal have failed in their quest to bring Nathaniel Brown to the Emirates Stadium, despite manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta personally trying to convince the Eintracht Frankfurt left-back to join the Gunners.

Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that Brown is one of the left-backs that Arsenal are keeping tabs on.

Arsenal, who won the Premier League title last season, want to sign a new left-back this summer.

However, it has since been claimed in the German media that Brown wants to join Bayern Munich instead

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg posted on X on June 4: “EXCLUSIVE | FC Bayern and Nathaniel Brown have reached a full verbal agreement on a summer transfer.

“The 22 y/o versatile left-back from Eintracht Frankfurt wants to join Bayern with immediate effect.

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“Even after very positive talks with Vincent Kompany.

“A long-term contract until 2031 has already been agreed.

“Bayern and SGE are already in contact.

“Markus Krösche is demanding up to €60m.

“The deal could still fail over the transfer fee.

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Bild journalist Christian Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider on June 5: “Nathaniel Brown himself would love to play for Bayern Munich.

“There’s already been contact with the player, and there’s no problem with securing personal terms; he’d love to make this next step.”

Space | ™, which has almost 19,000 followers on X, has claimed just how keen Arsenal were on Brown.

Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Berta were reportedly on Zoom calls with the 22-year-old Germany international left-back.

Brown was offered a very lucrative deal by Arsenal, but he decided to turn it down.

Nathaniel Brown rejects Arsenal for Bayern Munich

The account posted on X at 10:33pm on June 10: “There were several discussions in recent weeks between Nathaniel Brown’s camp and Arsenal, including multiple Zoom calls involving Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta, with the North London club making a significant effort to convince the player to join by presenting an extremely lucrative package understood to include a £17.5 million signing-on fee and a weekly salary of approximately £250,000.

“Despite Arsenal’s substantial financial proposal, the player side ultimately remained unconvinced by the club’s tactical and sporting project, leading Nathaniel Brown to prioritise a move to Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich and remain in Germany despite Bayern’s offer being considerably lower financially.

“Bayern Munich are now in the final stages of negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche and are working towards an agreement expected to be completed for a fee below £55 million, while simultaneously making Alphonso Davies available on the market, a development that has surprised many figures within the industry given the Canadian international’s status at the club and the fact that he only recently signed a lucrative long-term contract extension worth significant money.”

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