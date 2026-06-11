Stuart Pearce names England star who can ‘win a game on his own’ but still ‘wants more’

England legend Stuart Pearce has stated that he wants to see a “little bit more” from Declan Rice in a Three Lions shirt after claiming that the Arsenal midfielder can “win a game on his own” ahead of the World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are one of the favourites to lift the trophy and break their 60-year wait for major silverware, having reached the semi-finals four years ago and the final of the last two European Championships under Gareth Southgate.

Taking that final step was the main reason why the Football Association took the slightly controversial decision to appoint Tuchel as Southgate’s successor.

And, while results and performances prior to the tournament kicking off in North America, have not been anything to write home about, Pearce is encouraged by what he has seen from England and has backed Rice to have a more influential role in the tournament.

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He told the Daily Mail: “We certainly are a cuter team now. It was like one-size-fits-all in my day. It was a physical encounter, we played the way England did and if someone goes down cheaply, you’re shouting at them to get up. That era has gone.

“We’ve become a lot more streetwise in English football, and in some ways that’s a shame. We watch players going down cheaply in the Premier League and it doesn’t sit well with the crowd. You can hear the complaining.

“We have to take the good things about English football, like the tempo, but also incorporate one or two bits that will make us very effective on the international stage. We are doing a lot of things right.”

Rice one of the keys to unlock England trophy wait

If England are to make the final leap and end 60 years of hurt, Pearce has earmarked Gunners star Rice as a player capable of challenging for the Golden Ball, the award given for the player of the tournament.

He added: “The top players are nice to a certain degree but on the pitch they have a steely determination to get where they want to go.

“I’ve been in dressing rooms after he [Rice] has made mistakes and he’s reacted very positively.

“With Dec, you think he could win a game on his own, because of his physical prowess, his ability on the ball, and you’re thinking: ‘Maybe [he could do] a little bit more’.

“I probably thought the same, back in the day at West Ham, but you don’t say that about many players.

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“I was renowned for taking free-kicks and I saw Dec score two wonder free-kicks against Real Madrid (in April 2025).

“I’ve barely seen him take one since. Like Dec, I could score from free-kicks and if I were him I’d be saying to my team-mates ‘Get out of my way. I’m taking this and I’m taking all of them, unless you can do better than me’.”