Fabrizio Romano reveals Bayern Munich ‘calls’ to sign Man Utd winger

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, but the transfer guru has made it clear that the England international winger is not the first-choice target for the German champions.

Barcelona have decided not to trigger the £26million buy-option in Rashford’s loan deal.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and helped Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga.

Barcelona have until June 15 to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for £26m.

The Catalan giants have already signed England international left-winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Barcelona want another loan deal for Rashford, but Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, want to get rid of the winger for good and want a permanent sale.

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Bayern Munich’s name has emerged as a potential candidate to sign Rashford, as Vincent Kompany’s side look for a new left-winger.

The German champions wanted to sign Gordon, but the Englishman joined Barcelona instead.

Bayern have also failed in their quest to sign Rio Ngumoha, with Liverpool adamant that the 17-year-old winger will not leave this summer.

On June 5, Bild journalist Christian Falk reported that Rashford could become an option for Bayern.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It’s very interesting that the Marcus Rashford to Bayern rumours are up and running again!

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“When I spoke to Bayern previously, weeks before, there was always a NOT TRUE on Marcus Rashford.

“However, there was the idea of signing Anthony Gordon, but the ex-Newcastle star is now at Barcelona, and so Rashford could now be on the market.

“I think for Bayern, it wouldn’t be a problem to pay the stated price tag of €40m [£34.5m], which Barcelona don’t appear to be able to pay all at once.

“For Bayern, this would be no problem.

“But the one big problem is the high salary, as FC Bayern doesn’t want to be forking out a big wage for a backup signing.

“The name is interesting, but let’s see what happens with the other candidates.

“I personally don’t think he’s an option for Bayern right now, but it’s worth remembering that Luis Diaz wasn’t the first-choice signing last summer (the club had three or four players ahead of him on the list).

“So I won’t say no for sure, but it’s not hot at the minute.”

The Manchester Evening News reported on June 12 that ‘Bayern Munich are seriously considering making a move’ for Rashford

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported that while Bayern are interested and made calls for Rashford two or three weeks ago, he is not their top target.

Bayern Munich stance on signing Marcus Rashford from Man Utd

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on what’s happening with Rashford.

“Some of you asking me if Bayern is a possibility.

“My understanding is that they were some calls from Bayern in the past two, three weeks to understand the situation of Marcus Rashford.

“So, asking in general, if Rashford could be an option, but at the moment, Bayern are more oriented on a different kind of player.

“For example, Saibari.

“Saibari is, obviously, in terms of technical skills different from Rashford, but in terms of salary, in terms of cost of the deal, is way less compared to what Bayern should spend in order to sign Marcus Rashford.

“So, it’s a completely different kind of deal, and that’s why the situation with Rashford and Bayern is appreciation, yes.

“There is some people at Bayern appreciating Rashford, but at the moment, no negotiation, no bid, and the focus at Bayern is on different players.

“So, let’s say that Rashford in this moment is not the first choice at Bayern.”

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