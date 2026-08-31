Marcus Rashford reaches decision on leaving Man Utd for Chelsea before the deadline

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Marcus Rashford has made a decision about leaving Man Utd for Chelsea before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

Rashford was allowed to spend last season on loan at Barcelona after his relationship with Ruben Amorim soured in the previous campaign.

Barcelona decided against triggered the option to pay €30m to bring Rashford to the Camp Nou on a permanent deal after a decent loan spell at the club.

Instead, new Man Utd manager Michael Carrick has decided to reintegrate Rashford back into the Red Devils squad this season.

Rashford started on Sunday as Man Utd beat newly-promoted Ipswich Town 5-2, giving their supporters more confidence after a terrible 2-0 defeat to Hull City on the opening weekend.

England international Rashford has been attracted interest in the final days of the window with claims that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are interested in a permanent move.

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However, Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Rashford doesn’t see Turkish clubs as a viable option this summer.

Romano posted on X: ‘Marcus Rashford stance has not changed despite reports: he’s not going to join Turkish clubs this summer. Full focus on Manchester United and no chance for Fenerbahce move.’

Adding on The Market Madness podcast: “Fenerbahce are also looking for one more offensive striker.

“They tried also to contact Marcus Rashford camp several times, but Rashford doesn’t want to go to Turkey at this stage of his career, so I don’t see this move happening.”

Will Rashford make the move to Chelsea before the deadline?

Chelsea also hold an interest in Rashford ahead of the September 1 deadline but Football Insider have revealed that he ‘has no plans to leave Manchester United for Chelsea in the closing stages of the window’.

Adding more details, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke said on the website’s podcast: “I’d be very surprised if anything happened with regard to Marcus Rashford and Chelsea.

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“Carrick is thinking of keeping Rashford around for Manchester United this season because he knows they’re going have a lot of games, Premier League, Champions League and everything else.

“So United I don’t think will be willing to sanction another loan move for Rashford like they did when he went to Barcelona last year. If he was to leave it would only be a permanent sale.

“And I think it’s a non-starter because I don’t think United ideally would like to see Rashford go to a Premier League rival.

“And for the player himself, I don’t think he sees himself playing for a Premier League rival against his beloved Manchester United.

“I think it’s a non-starter for various reasons. I don’t see Chelsea being a serious option for Marcus Rashford right now.”

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