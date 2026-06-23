Paul Merson has backed Arsenal to “dominate football,” with the signing of a West Ham player central to their ability to go to the next level.

The Gunners won their first Premier League title for 22 years last season, while also reaching the Champions League final. As such, there’s expectation that they could become a dominant side if they get this summer right.

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to be ambitious this summer, and there are some big names on their shortlist.

Per Merson, who played the majority of his career for the Gunners, West Ham man Crysencio Summerville could be central to the club’s success.

He told Metro: “For me, they need a left winger to go to the next level, and they need to send it forward, in my opinion.

“If Arsenal can get them two, I still think they win the league next year, but then I think they absolutely dominate football.

“When you look at the transfer market, there are options out there. Someone like Summerville has been terrific.

“He’s played well for West Ham and started really well at the World Cup for the Netherlands. He’d certainly be the kind of player profile that Arsenal should be looking at.

“I like [Bradley] Barcola from PSG as well. [Gabriel] Martinelli’s done well, and [Leandro] Trossard’s a good footballer, but I just think they need that winger who is going to scare the opposition.

“I just find when I watch Arsenal, and I think it was really, really obvious when they played PSG, they’re quite pace-less. They’re not a quick team.

“They’re not a team that they’re going to counter-attack you, and you’re fearless of them. That was the problem in the PSG game.

“There’s not that much pace. And for me, I think that needs that real pace to take them to the absolute next level, where teams won’t have to suffocate them like PSG did.”

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West Ham want £50m for Summerville

Reports have suggested that are West Ham to sell Summerville this summer, they want to receive £50million.

Manchester United are the main club going after him, but are prioritising midfield signings and it’s therefore not clear whether they’ll pay the required fee for the winger.

Whether Arsenal would is another question, given they are looking into some huge signings, such as that of Julian Alvarez, though he has a release clause of €500million (£431.5m) and Atletico Madrid seem adamant on earning that – at least amid Barcelona interest.

READ MORE: Arsenal react after learning how much Barcelona are ‘offering’ Julian Alvarez in salary