Man Utd make ‘formal enquiries’ for World Cup winger to replace Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have made a ‘formal’ move to bring Crysencio Summerville to Old Trafford, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are keen on a deal for the West Ham United winger to replace Marcus Rashford.

With Barcelona deciding not to trigger the £26million option in the loan deal with Man Utd, Rashford’s future is far from certain.

Barcelona want another loan deal for Rashford, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

However, Man Utd want to offload Rashford for good and are even willing to sell him to Arsenal or Chelsea.

Man Utd have already identified a replacement for Rashford, with Summerville of West Ham a major target for INEOS.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Man Utd have ‘enquired’ about Summerville’s ‘situation’ at West Ham.

READ: Marcus Rashford: €170m Al Hilal talks scheduled to offer England winger hope of dream Man Utd exit

West Ham, who will play in the Championship next season after being relegated from the Premier League, want £50million for the Netherlands international winger.

Man Utd actively trying to sign Crysencio Summerville

TEAMtalk has now reported that Man Utd want Summerville as a replacement for Rashford.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that the Red Devils have made a formal move for the Netherlands international winger.

The report has stated that Man Utd ‘have made formal enquiries and view Summerville as a prime candidate for the left-wing position, particularly if Marcus Rashford departs’.

Summerville has been at West Ham since the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the London club until 2029, with the option for a further year.

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The former Leeds United star has found the back of the net eight times and registered seven assists in 56 appearances for West Ham so far in his career.

Summerville is playing for the Netherlands at the ongoing 2026 World Cup finals.

On June 13, the winger told West Ham’s official website: “It’s always a boy’s dream to be selected for the World Cup, and it was also one of my goals before the start of the season.

“I’m 24, so I knew it was a nice age to be in and around it, and I wanted to do everything I could to be there.

“I was in contact with the national team before the March international window. Ruud van Nistelrooy, one of the assistant coaches, came to one of my matches for West Ham, against Bournemouth, and I got good feedback, but then I got injured just before the break.

“The manager usually wants to see your playing style and how you fit into the group, so it was a bit of a surprise to be included in the World Cup squad.

“But, I know they’ve seen some of my matches and they know what I can do.

“I was with my family when I got the call. We went to celebrate, and we prayed.

“We were all on the couch at home when we heard, so a lot of emotion came out. It was a great moment, and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity.”

Summerville scored for the Netherlands in their 2-2 draw with Japan in their opening World Cup game on June 14.

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