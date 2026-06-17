Jose Mourinho ‘calling about’ £65m Man City star as Real Madrid ‘100% committed to signing’

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to bring Ruben Dias to Estadio Bernabeu, with a report revealing that the Portuguese boss has been ‘sounding out’ the Manchester City defender.

Madrid have a deal in place with Ibrahima Konate, who will move to Los Blancos as a free agent after leaving Liverpool.

Antonio Rudiger has also signed a new contract to commit his immediate future to Real Madrid.

However, David Alaba has left Madrid following the expiry of his contract with the Spanish and European giants.

It has now emerged that Madrid are keen on signing another central defender in the summer transfer window.

Journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed that Jose Mourinho, who has been appointed as the Madrid manager for the second time in his career, is keen on bringing Ruben Dias to Estadio Bernabeu.

READ: Real Madrid approve €30m sale as Man Utd ‘exploring a move’ to re-sign former star

Dias has been on the books of Man City since September 2020, when he joined from Benfica for £65million.

The 29-year-old Portugal international centre-back has been hugely successful with Man City, winning the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup twice, and the Champions League and the EFL Cup once each.

Dias is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2029.

Jose Mourinho wants Ruben Dias at Real Madrid

Moretto told Marca: “I’ve been told they are 100% committed to signing another centre-back.

“Mourinho is calling, sounding out, asking about Ruben Dias from City and (Benfica’s Tomas) Araujo.

READ MORE: Report: Jose Mourinho tells Real Madrid to ‘sell’ World Cup midfielder after ‘terrible reports’

“Schlotterbeck has a release clause, so he can leave more easily.”

Should Dias make the move to Madrid, then he would be reunited with Bernardo Silva.

Silva left Man City at the end of last season, with his contract with the Premier League club running out this summer.

Madrid have already announced that the Portugal international attacker has signed a two-year deal.

Silva leaves Man City as a club legend, having made 460 appearances for the Premier League club during his nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

During his time at Man City, the Portuguese star won the Premier League title six times, the Champions League once, the FA Cup on three occasions and the Carabao Cup five times.

READ NEXT: Nico Paz reaches decision on joining Arsenal after Jose Mourinho ‘chat’ over Real Madrid future