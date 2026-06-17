Man City ‘not deterred’ in Tottenham battle for Tonali as Hugo Viana wants £200m double deal

Tonali looks to be on his way out of Newcastle this summer.

Manchester City remain ‘very much in the reckoning’ to land Sandro Tonali this summer as they want the Newcastle star and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson in a £200m double deal.

Bernardo Silva’s move to Real Madrid on a free transfer was confirmed on Wednesday and as Manchester City wait to hear from fellow midfielder Rodri over his future amid interest from Los Blancos, the Citizens are getting their ducks in a row to rebuild their midfield for new manager Enzo Maresca.

City have had a bid worth £120m for Anderson rejected as Forest hold out for a £125m fee, and they want most of that up front for their star midfielder.

But reports suggest City will land the England international and are still interested in landing Tonali to play alongside him, despite reports claiming the Newcastle star wants to join Tottenham.

Taking to YouTube overnight, transfer guru Romano delivered a wholly positive update for Spurs and their hopes of smashing their transfer record for Tonali.

“Sandro Tonali WANTS to go to Tottenham, so he’s keen on the move,” he declared. “I don’t think there’s going to be any problem with the player, financially or in terms of the contract.

“Also because the connection between Tonali and De Zerbi is very clear, both from the same city of Brescia, so the connection is very, very good.”

Regarding the transfer fee, Ben Jacobs claimed Newcastle are demanding £100m, but that figure won’t necessarily have to be made up entirely of guaranteed payments.

He wrote on X: “Bid of around £85m plus add-ons taking the package to around £100m expected to be considered by #NUFC.”

As it stands, Spurs’ current most expensive buy remains Dominic Solanke at just £65m (add-ons included).

City ‘not deterred’

But City are still circling Tonali, according to The Athletic, who confirm sporting director Hugo Viana is ‘giving genuine consideration’ to signing him and Anderson.

Tottenham ‘face serious competition from City’ as Viana looks to ‘build a side for Maresca that can challenge for next season’s Premier League title’.

The report adds: