Man Utd drop Rashford sale price to help seal ‘dangerously quick’ replacement signing

Manchester United are ready to sell Marcus Rashford for a fee below his £40m release clause to help speed up the signing of his replacement, and with Tottenham circling, time is a critical factor.

In an ideal world, Man Utd would have sold Rashford, 28, to Barcelona by way of their option to buy. That option was set at €30m / £26m, which in reality, is some way below the player’s true value.

Nevertheless, a sale would have got Rashford and his sky high £325,000-a-week wages off the books, and made the winger’s dreams come true by joining Barca outright.

Alas, Barcelona neglected to take up the option which expired on June 15. Their £69m move for Anthony Gordon – who plays in the same left wing position – took priority.

And with Barcelona still intending to spend heavily on a new striker, the LaLiga champions have no intention of paying anything substantial for Rashford now, or later in the window.

Rashford will thus return to Old Trafford once his World Cup campaign with England concludes, though if Man Utd get their way, his stay will be a short one.

Man Utd fully intend to find a new buyer and on Monday, David Ornstein brought news of a secret £40m release clause in Rashford’s contract. The clause can be triggered by any team not named Liverpool or Manchester City.

But with Man Utd actively exploring a move for West Ham’s £50m-rated Crysencio Summerville, the pressure is on to sell Rashford sooner rather than later.

Numerous reports including the latest update from The Sun have stressed the arrival of a new winger like Summerville hinges on Rashford making way first.

As such, and with Tottenham a potential threat to Man Utd’s move for Summerville after lining the Dutchman up as their plan B to Savinho, Man Utd will now accept less than £40m for Rashford.

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Man Utd to accept cut-price Marcus Rashford bid

That’s according to The Sun who declared: ‘Rashford is available for less than £40m but it does little harm in notifying potential suitors that they can have him (via the clause) if they really want him.’

The report also provided insight into precisely why Man Utd want Summerville, and the reasons extend beyond just being ‘dangerously quick’ as he was termed by The Athletic.

They stated: ‘United want to reinforce their left-hand side, be it via a full back or a winger, Summerville’s parent club, West Ham, have been relegated and he is a sellable asset.

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‘Summerville, 24, falls into the 22-26 age bracket United favour and he has five years of Premier League experience, so he is totally aligned with United’s recruitment strategy.

‘He is also a talent who does not command a starting spot. Matheus Cunha has thrived playing off the left and Patrick Dorgu is more comfortable operating further forward.’