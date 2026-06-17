Tottenham want to sign Said El Mala, and will have to land Malek El Mala too

Tottenham are prepared to sign the brother of a German under-21 star in a unique double deal to ensure they land the attacker they are after.

Spurs are already making great progress in their quest to forget the bottom half of the Premier League table. In the last two seasons, they’ve finished 17th, but have so far signed Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson, with an agreement believed to be in place for Jan Paul van Hecke.

With the defence essentially sorted, they are now looking to the attack, and our friends at TEAMtalk report Spurs have opened talks for a unique double deal involving German under-21 star Said El Mala.

Cologne man El Mala rose to prominence in the last season, when the 19-year-old scored 13 Bundesliga goals and assisted five more, while he was also named in a German senior squad.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle are both interested in El Mala, but Tottenham are hoping they can win the race, having made regular checks and recently making contact with his representatives.

The winger is represented by his parents, and there’s another family element to any potential deal.

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Indeed, they are eager for any interested club to sign El Mala’s brother, Malek – a 21-year-old striker who also plays at Cologne – as part of a deal to land the younger brother.

Malek didn’t play a first-team game for Cologne last season, his first at the club after both he and his brother were signed from local club Viktoria Cologne.

The added complication of signing the older brother is said to be one of the reasons Brentford, who previously wanted his sibling, stepped away from their own pursuit.

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Tottenham known deal conditions

But with that said, there is reported confidence at Tottenham to get a deal done, which the clubs exploring how to tackle the dual-player request.

Most clubs don’t want Malek, who has not made the strides in his game that Said has to this point, despite being two years his senior, but Spurs are prepared to compromise in order to get their man.

Cologne rate the 19-year-old at €40million (£34.5m) and Tottenham are confident of striking a deal around there.

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