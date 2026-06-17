According to reports, Brighton have reached a verdict on whether to ‘pay’ Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘asking price’ to sign Luka Vuskovic this summer.

Brighton and Tottenham have been busy at the negotiating table over the past few weeks, with the clubs in talks over deals for Vuskovic and Jan Paul van Hecke.

After landing Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, Tottenham have turned to signing Van Hecke, while they have also been plotting moves for Savinho, Sandro Tonali and Joao Palhinha.

Van Hecke, who is in the final year of his contract, previously worked with Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton and is reportedly keen on a reunion, though his current club have ensured that they get maximum value out of this transfer.

And David Ornstein reported on Tuesday evening that the Seagulls have impressively gotten Spurs to pay £52m for Van Hecke, with a deal now ‘agreed’.

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Ornstein said on X: “Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Jan Paul van Hecke.

“Deal for 26yo #Netherlands int’l worth £52m fixed, no add-ons. Luka Vuskovic situation separate; 2nd #BHAFC offer worth £35m rejected by #THFC.”

It has been suggested that this deal could lead to Brighton signing Vuskovic.

Brighton have already had two bids rejected for Vuskovic, who has reportedly reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to join the Premier League club this summer.

Brighton unwilling to meet Tottenham’s ‘asking price’ for Luka Vuskovic

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Tottenham, but he has been attracting interest from several European clubs after his breakout loan spell at Hamburg. He contributed six goals in his 28 Bundesliga appearances for the German outfit.

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Brighton’s latest rejected offer for Vuskovic was worth around £30m, and a report on Tuesday claimed Spurs ‘plan to accept’ the next bid for the centre-back.

However, Football Insider claims Brighton ‘want a compromise’ over Vuskovic because they are ‘not willing to pay Tottenham’s £60m asking price’.

The report claims: ‘The North London outfit ideally want to keep the 19-year-old starlet, but it is understood that Brighton are offering him a quicker pathway to regular first-team football.

‘Brighton are working to strike a “compromise” with Spurs for the deal to go through at a cut-price fee, as they see a £60m deal as being too far-fetched.’

And BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone even claims Brighton have ‘no immediate plans’ to make a ‘new Vuskovic bid’.

The report explains:

‘Brighton are keeping across the situation but they will not be making another bid at the moment. ‘Evidently, they do need a replacement for Van Hecke, who started 36 out of their 38 Premier League games last season. However, they do have time.’

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