Nicky Butt has one key doubt over Manchester United offering a five-year contract to West Ham and Netherlands star Crysencio Summerville.

The Red Devils have already agreed a £35m deal with Atalanta to sign Ederson this summer and are taking strides to add £85m Mateus Fernandes to the squad to further bolster Michael Carrick’s midfield.

But even though reports now suggest the club may be open to keeping Marcus Rashford as Carrick ‘wants to work with him’ at Old Trafford, club Boses are keen to add a new left winger to the Reed Devils ranks.

Summerville recently emerged as the top target and Italian journalist Nicolo Schira revealed on Thursday that Man Utd ‘have opened talks’ to sign the 24-year-old from West Ham on a five-year deal.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#ManchesterUnited have opened talks to try to sign #WestHam’s winger Crysencio #Summerville. #MUFC have offered to the dutch player a contract until 2031 with the option to 2032. #transfers #mutd #WHUFC.’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has previously reported Man Utd are interested with West Ham hoping to get a deal close to £50m for the Dutchman.

Ornstein wrote for The Athletic: ‘One of those paying serious attention to Summerville are Manchester United, the tricky winger ranking highly among multiple options being studied in case they recruit in that position.

‘United have enquired about his situation and will be aware that it is expected to cost approximately £50million for West Ham to sanction the departure of a player under contract until June 2029.

‘Much will depend on the future of Marcus Rashford, given that Barcelona did not activate the €30m buy option in his season-long loan (it expired on Monday).’

‘Consistency’ doubts

Butt suggests Summerville lacks the “consistency” to be more than a squad player for United, and although he concedes it’s crucial his former add more depth, “the money shouldn’t be a lot to get him”.

“He’s an explosive player, he’s good to watch, but I don’t think he’s consistent enough,” Butt said.

“However, the money shouldn’t be a lot to get him, and United have to build a squad. It can’t be all about going and getting the superstar signings.

“Summerville was brilliant for the Netherlands in the first game, so he could potentially start every week for Man United. I’m looking at him thinking he’s got to get a lot more consistent to get to the next level.

“But I’d still definitely look at signing a player like him. We’ve got to build the squad, the bench has got to be stronger. When you play a team and see their starting 11 but then they’ve got another four that can come on and make a difference, that’s massive.

“When United played Leeds at Old Trafford last season and they got beat, the players on the bench and around the squad weren’t good enough. When they’re all fit they’re really good but they still need to build the squad so I’d be going for some players like that as well.”