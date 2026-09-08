Fermin Lopez has been likened to Frank Lampard after Chelsea refused to sign him

Chelsea have been told they made a mistake by not paying the small fee needed to sign a Barcelona superstar who’s now being likened to Frank Lampard.

By no means have the Blues had a bad start to the season. In fact, they are the side most feel will go the furthest in challenging Arsenal for the Premier League title.

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea have scored eight goals in three Premier League games, won two and scored first in their tight loss against the Premier League holders.

But they failed to replace Manchester City-bound Enzo Fernandez at the end of the window, after Monaco cancelled an agreement for Lamine Camara at the eleventh hour.

Chelsea have also long been linked with Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez, who has four goals and two assists in four games this season. Links have persisted since it was reported in 2025 that they refused to sign him after being quoted €50million (£43m).

The Spaniard has since exploded into life and that fee would no longer do him justice at all.

Journalist Kevin Hatchard suggested on talkSPORT he’s one of Barcelona’s best, stating: “He’s just a phenomenal footballer and really underrated. I think if you ask most people to name a load of Barcelona stars, he wouldn’t be that high on that list.

“But I think he’s getting better and better all the time, and he’s a player that I think… not Lamine [Yamal] levels, but I think he’s a top, top player.”

Chelsea told ‘the rest is history’ after Fermin Lopez miss

The reasons Chelsea missed out on Lopez have been revealed by Andy Brassell, who seemingly feels it was a mistake.

He said: “I think back to Hansi Flick’s first season. I went to the game where they beat Bayern 4-1 in the Champions League. He was the best player on the pitch in that, he was unbelievable.

“He does that Frank Lampard thing of getting into the box late. If you think of all those other players that can do that, and have been able to do that over the years, he’s got superior technical ability to any of them. The mobility is incredible, the engine is incredible.

“I think when you look at the goal that he set up just after half-time for Raphinha, which killed the game, he runs about 70 yards to get the ball and tap in.

“There’s just so much about him, it’s remarkable to think that he would be a Chelsea player now if Chelsea had said, ‘Yes, we will pay €50m for him,’ when Barcelona were desperate for money.

“But they thought, ‘They’re trying to rinse us, aren’t they? Because we’re a Premier League club,’ and so they baulked at the price, said no, and the rest is history.”

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