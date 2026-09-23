Louis Saha says Man Utd have signed a ‘rare’ gem from Arsenal and makes Harry Kane ‘insane decision’ claim

Louis Saha has raved about Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven and has also given his verdict on the Red Devils not signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Heaven has been on the books of Man Utd since February 2025, when he joined from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The young central defender joined Arsenal as a 13-year-old in 2019 and featured once for the Gunners’ first team.

Heaven has made 26 appearances for the Man Utd first team so far in his career, providing one assist in the process.

The England Under-20 international defender made 11 starts in the Premier League last season and has played once in the English top-flight so far this campaign.

Former Man Utd striker Saha has been hugely impressed with Heaven and believes that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, and manager Michael Carrick should back him as well as Leny Yoro.

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Man Utd have a gem in Ayden Heaven

Saha told Betano: “I think it was Paul Scholes who said that Leny Yoro should go out on loan and I think he was wrong about that.

“I think right now can be Leny Yoro’s moment at Manchester United.

“He is at a team in a period of transition but he has shown he can be a player of real commitment, and with games in the Champions League and the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, we need a big squad, and this is where Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven can show their quality.

“It can give them the experience to play under greater pressure, and that is very special, and I think Ayden Heaven in particular has done really, really well.

“Every time I see him play, I see a player who isn’t prone to mistakes even for a very young player, and that is rare in defenders.

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“It is even more difficult to play for this Manchester United team.

“In my day I was playing in an era where we were winning and now it is not the same.

“I could feel comfortable playing alongside Paul Scholes and Roy Keane and Michael Carrick and Rio Ferdinand, all these guys who had won it all and could teach you so much.

“I learned so much so fast because of who I was learning from.

“These young players now at Manchester United do not have that so it is harder than before to do well.”

Man Utd slammed for not signing Harry Kane

Saha has also ripped into Man Utd for not signing England international striker Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, before he joined Bayern Munich.

Saha said: “Manchester United would have lifted many more trophies if they had signed Harry Kane two years ago.

“I think he was a bargain at £100 million for Bayern Munich.

“Whatever the price would have been for United to sign him, it would have been worth it.

“It was a massive mistake letting him join Bayern.

“An insane decision by United.

“When I was at Tottenham Hotspur, I did not see the potential of Harry Kane.

“I didn’t see it.

“Now look at him and how he was developed.

“He has scored 72 goals, maybe 85 when you look at goals and assists together.

“These are mad numbers.

“Don’t tell me Manchester United wouldn’t be winning the Premier League with him in their team.

“Maybe even the Champions League.”

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