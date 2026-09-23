According to reports, Liverpool outcast Harvey Elliott has been deemed ‘overweight’ by Valencia, and he’s been set a deadline to ‘get in shape’.

The 23-year-old was earmarked as a future star as he progressed through the ranks at Fulham and joined Liverpool in 2019.

Despite this, Elliott’s Liverpool career was derailed by a serious ankle injury in September 2021, while he also slipped in the pecking order under former boss Arne Slot.

Elliott was named Player of the Tournament as England won the 2025 U21 European Championships, but he joined Aston Villa on loan with an obligation to buy under certain conditions for £35m.

However, this loan did not work for anyone involved, with Elliott only making nine appearances across all competitions as Aston Villa avoided triggering the buy clause in the deal with Liverpool.

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In the summer, Liverpool appointing Andoni Iraola to replace Slot could have given Elliott a fresh start. In July, the head coach hinted that he could stay at Anfield: “Harvey is here with us. I’ve seen him with this eagerness to show himself. He will have a chance during pre-season.

“He came one week earlier and I hope we can see him in a good place. Last season had to have been very difficult for him as it was a strange situation that meant they [Aston Villa] couldn’t let him play.”

But the club opted to send him out on loan to La Liga outfit Valencia and since completing the move, Elliott has been eased in by making three substitute appearances in La Liga, with 85 minutes played in total.

‘Overweight’ Harvey Elliott told to ‘get in shape’

Now, Spanish outlet Marca claims an issue for Elliott is ‘paying the price’ after not having a sufficient pre-season, having ‘arrived out of shape’ and ‘overweight’ following his move to Valencia.

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It is also said that Elliott has been set a deadline to ‘get in shape’.

The report explains:

‘Against Barcelona (36 minutes), Sevilla (28 minutes), and Real Sociedad (21 minutes) – against Alavés he didn’t even get a minute due to the demands of the game. He’s far from the Elliott of the past who dazzled with the quality he possesses. And he’s not shining because he’s out of shape. He’s well overweight for his physique. ‘And now is the time to get fit. This is practically a preseason tailored for him. He’s one of those who should be taking full advantage of a schedule like this one, with three weeks without football.’

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