A German reporter has confirmed that a release clause will likely be included in Harry Kane’s new contract at Bayern Munich.

Kane has proven a sensational signing for Bayern Munich after joining the Bundesliga giants from Tottenham Hotspur for around £86m in 2023.

The England international has 152 goals in his 154 appearances for Bayern Munich, and he is a leading candidate for the Ballon d’Or this year.

Despite this, Kane’s future at Bayern Munich has been in doubt over the past few months because he has entered the final year of his contract.

Kane is being heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona, while it has also been suggested that he could finally move to Man Utd in 2027.

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However, a report this week claimed Kane’s ‘feelings’ on joining Man Utd are that he is ‘happy’ with Bayern Munich as he looks to extend his contract.

‘Truth’ on Harry Kane release clause revealed

Still, German reporter Christian Falk has confirmed that there is likely to be a release clause in Kane’s new contract.

Falk said in his new column for CF Bayern Insider: “It is TRUE: The Harry Kane camp could imagine a release clause being included in his new contract. It’s very easy for me to give a “TRUE” to this story, as the report came from me!

“I heard about the idea of making a repeat of this release clause we saw in his last contract.

“If you remember, he had until January to trigger this, and then it would be possible to leave in the summer. That’s why it was brought to the table once again.”

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Falk has also revealed why Bayern Munich “will not put up much of a fight” to prevent a release clause.

“Bayern Munich are not afraid of this clause, because they’ve dealt with it before and Kane never ended up triggering it,” Falk added.

“The numbers were always shrouded in secrecy, but I can say that last time it was set at about €80m [£68.6m] in the first year when he could activate it – he didn’t. In the second year, it was €65m [£55.7m to trigger it – he didn’t.

“Now, the contract won’t be so long and, given his age, he won’t trigger the release clause in his first season, so that’s why I think it would be okay to include the clause in his new contract.

“I think Bayern Munich will not put up much of a fight with regard to this question, as I don’t think Kane will need it, but it’s always good to have such insurance in place.”

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