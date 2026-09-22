Liverpool reportedly have a ‘clear preference’ for Florian Wirtz, who is attracting interest from Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich.

During the 2025 summer transfer window, Liverpool fended off competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for around £116m.

This deal was considered a huge coup for Liverpool because Wirtz emerged as one of Europe’s best up-and-coming talents during his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Wirtz has seriously struggled since joining Liverpool, partly because he is yet to prove that he can cope with the physicality in the Premier League.

Wirtz’s better performances in a Liverpool shirt have been reserved for the Champions League, so he appears to be more suited to playing in Europe.

READ: Big-money Man Utd star fighting for his future after Liverpool deal exposes INEOS

It remains to be seen whether Wirtz will prove his doubters wrong, but Bayern Munich could save him.

Reports in recent weeks have indicated that Bayern Munich are plotting a fresh move for Wirtz, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk are now reporting that they are ‘particularly interested’ in signing him.

Liverpool reach decision on selling Florian Wirtz

However, the same report claims Liverpool ‘remain firmly committed’ to getting the best out of Wirtz, and they have ‘quiet confidence’ that he will ‘eventually justify’ his £116m fee.

The report explains: ‘For the time being, Wirtz remains very much part of the Liverpool plans. Manager Andoni Iraola is keen to work with the talented German and intends to continue giving him opportunities to find his rhythm.

‘The club’s preference is clear – they want to nurture the player rather than consider an early exit.’

READ MORE: Rio Ngumoha reaches decision on joining Arsenal from Liverpool

And European football expert Kevin Hatchard has explained why Liverpool would be “crazy” to offload Wirtz.

Hatchard said on talkSPORT: “What always comes back at me is the usual ‘Farmers’ League’, the standard isn’t good enough etc, etc.

“But there are plenty of players who’ve made that leap from the Bundesliga to the Premier League successfully.

“Guys like Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Roberto Firmino, of course, at Liverpool and I just think he’s so talented. He’s so technically gifted that it’s worth sticking with him.

“Now, I can understand his performances have not been up to scratch. If you look at the whole body of work so far, I get that, I completely get that.

“I thought he came to the club in very difficult circumstances by his own admission. It’s taken him a while to understand the physical challenges of the Premier League and I just think a bit of confidence has been eroded as well.

“But I still think he’s a top player. I still think you’ve got a guy who is only 23 and he’s packed a lot into his career at 23 already.

“So I think it would be crazy for Liverpool to give up on him. I still think there’s a very, very good player in there.”

READ NEXT: Alexis Mac Allister reacts to Real Madrid, Man City interest – ‘one of the best clubs in the world’