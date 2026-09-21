Jamie Carragher has doubled down on his criticism of Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz by hitting back at a Bundesliga commentator over the Germany international star’s quality.

The former Liverpool defender tore into Wirtz after Andoni Iraola’s side beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wirtz started the match for Liverpool as the number 10 and was taken off after 71 minutes.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher was not impressed with Wirtz, who created three chances and made three tackles during his time on the pitch at Bournemouth.

Jamie Carragher hammers Florian Wirtz

Carragher said on the bonus Jamie Carragher Podcast made by Sky Sports: “That was one of the poorest I’ve ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt.

“I’ve been critical of the fact that he hasn’t got the numbers.

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“But normally when you watch Wirtz, he’s neat and tidy, he keeps possession, there’s things that you like.

“He gets out of a tight situation where you’re normally expecting your player to lose the ball.

“But the reason I worry is, I don’t think Wirtz is in poor form since he came to Liverpool. I actually think what we’re seeing is what he is. And I was worried for Wirtz probably 12 months ago.

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“And maybe that was a little bit early to say that, but I didn’t say it. It was just in the back of my head.

“I commented on Liverpool away at Burnley and Liverpool won with a late penalty from Mo Salah.

“And when I was watching that game it was what I’ve seen for the last 12 months: I don’t see how he’s going to hurt you. It’s just neat and tidy.

“And in some way, the price tag for that type of player should be half of what Liverpool have paid. The worry for Wirtz now is that his performances so far, or what he’s given Liverpool, is so low.

“Where we were expecting him was to take Liverpool to another league title, to take Liverpool to a Champions League.

“The gap he’s got to get to almost justify what people were expecting, I almost think is too big. You can’t get there.

“Even if he improves a bit and gets there, it’s still not what Liverpool thought they were getting. And it’s not just Wirtz, it’s the knock-on effect.

“So when he plays at No 10, it means Dominik Szoboszlai has to play central midfield. I don’t think Szoboszlai is a central-midfield player, I don’t.”

Jamie Carragher doubles down on Florian Wirtz criticism

In response to Carragher’s brutal verdict on Wirtz, Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard wrote on X at 8:08am on September 21: “I have a lot of respect for Jamie, and have to accept that Wirtz’s performances for #lfc have been nowhere near what he’s capable of, but to suggest this is his usual performance level simply isn’t true.

“He was outstanding for Leverkusen and has 45 Germany caps at the age of 23.”

Carragher has hit back at Hatchard and responded: “Morning Kevin, I know he’s played a lot better in the Bundesliga as that’s pretty obvious when you see his numbers.

“I’m talking about playing for Liverpool in the PL, I don’t think there is going to be a big up turn in performance that people are expecting.”

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