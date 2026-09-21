Despite currently sitting bottom of the table after a shcoking start to the new season, Roberto De Zerbi claims that Tottenham Hotspur ‘have maybe the best full-backs in the Premier League’.

Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa left Spurs winless in their first five outings of the campaign, with just two points to show for their efforts, in what has been a joint record-worst start to a Premier League season.

As a result, the pressure is starting to grow on De Zerbi, who penned a five-year contract when he was brought in April and successfully saved Tottenham from relegation.

More than £300million was then spent on revamping an under-performing squad, but it’s been the same old, same old for Spurs and left many pundits suggesting that the Italian will be under pressure if ENIC do not see a return on their massive investment.

READ: Tottenham reach decision on sacking Roberto De Zerbi as manager after Aston Villa defeat

Despite that, De Zerbi thinks that he has one position group that is potentially the best on the country, commenting after the Villa defeat: “Even though we are not scoring, I cannot change my opinion of the players.

“Marmoush is a fantastic player. Savio is a fantastic player. Solanke when Solanke is fit is a very good player.

“Maddison, Kudus, Gallagher and Mateus [Fernandes] with different characteristics, all four of these players are very good.

“We have maybe the best full-backs in the Premier League. Robertson, Udogie and Pedro Porro. Five centre-backs, the qualities of the players, I cannot say anything different.”

Despite the woeful start to the season, De Zerbi also refuses to rip up his plans and start again, adding: “Sometimes you have to change everything and sometimes you have to improve what you already are doing, and sometimes you have to stay calm.

“We are working to improve what we are doing to be better, but also we have to stay calm because I know we have two points, but for our performances we could have had more than two points.”

De Zerbi blamed for Tottenham ‘fragility and weakness’

Meanwhile, BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer has detailed the “fragility and weakness” of the Tottenham side, explaining why De Zerbi is to blame for their shortfalls.

Speaking on Match of the Day after the Villa defeat, the legendary England striker said: “He’s signed six of those players who started today.

“There’s definitely a fragility and weakness about them. In the last 48 games, when they’ve gone behind, they’ve failed to win any of them.

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“That tells you what and who they are at this moment in time and it’s his job to change that. That looks very difficult. It’s incredible.

“He’s signed six of the ones who started today, so it’s up to him to change it.”

Tottenham will head to Manchester United after the upcoming international break, with Red Devils boss Michael Carrick also under pressure in a game that is already being dubbed El Sackico.