Man Utd launch move for Argentina international who will be sold ‘sooner rather than later’

Man Utd have made contact over a potential deal to sign River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán ahead of January, according to reports.

The Red Devils concentrated on improving their midfield in the summer transfer window with most of their money going on Youri Tielmans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos, who signed from Aston Villa, Brighton and Chelsea respectively.

Man Utd will save a defensive rebuild for next summer after deciding not to bring in a new left-back, despite widespread reports that they were looking hard for one.

Karl Darlow was signed to add experience and depth to their goalkeeping position with Tom Heaton third choice behind No.1 Senne Lammens and the ex-Leeds man.

However, Man Utd were also looking for a younger profile before the end of the window with 26-year-old Orlando Gill, who eventually signed for Lille, and others heavily linked to Old Trafford.

And now journalist Gustavo Yarroch has revealed to ESPN Argentina that Man Utd are once again looking to bring in a younger goalkeeper into their squad.

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Yarroch explains that Man Utd have now initiated contact over a potential deal to sign River Plate goalkeeper Beltrán – who has one cap for Argentina – in January.

It is understood that discussions with Man Utd and Inter Milan are “firmly” factoring in that “sooner rather than later” Beltrán will be sold to a big club in Europe.

Yarroch said on ESPN Argentina: “One club is Italian, the other is English. One club is Inter in Italy, the other is Manchester United.”

‘The jury’s probably still out on’ Lammens – Man Utd legend

Paul Scholes thinks “the jury’s probably still out on” Lammens being a goalkeeper than can help Man Utd win a Premier League in the future.

Speaking earlier in September, Scholes told The Good, The Bad & The Football: “I think they’re doing it in sections, that’s what it looks like.

“They sorted the forwards out last year and the forwards look alight. They still probably need a top class centre-forward, I’m not sure how much confidence they have in Sesko, although I think he has got better.

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“It looks like they did the midfield this year and it feels like the defence will probably come next year. At this moment in time, defensively, they’re always going to concede goals in that team.

“What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top class goalkeeper? Lammens might be that, I don’t know, I think the jury’s probably still out on that. Then you build from the back four.

“The way Arsenal started three or four years ago Defensively they have been absolutely brilliant. You need a top class goalkeeper. You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams, Raya at Arsenal. Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do.”

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