Left-back ‘informs Man Utd’ he ‘wants’ to join in January

Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell has told Manchester United that he wants to join Michael Carrick’s side in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Man Utd wanted to sign a left-back in the summer of 2026, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, failed in their quest to do so.

Lewis Hall was among the left-backs that Man Utd targeted.

Hall has since signed a new contract with Newcastle United.

Michael Carrick’s Man Utd, though, remain keen on adding a left-back to their squad.

Luke Shaw is the number one left-back at Man Utd at the moment, but the Englishman is out of contract at the end of the season.

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Man Utd eye Tyrick Mitchell

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown revealed on September 16 that Man Utd were keeping tabs on Palace star Mitchell.

The 27-year-old left-back, who has earned two caps for England, is out of contract at Palace in the summer of 2027.

Brown told Football Insider: “If Tyrick Mitchell become available on a free, Man United will be all over it.

“Any club looking for a left-back in the Premier League, there are not many options who come up with such consistent performances as Mitchell has for Crystal Palace.

“From what I hear, he is already high on the list at Man United, he’s very much admired for how well he’s done at Crystal Palace.

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“He impresses every single week, gets on with his job, he’s terrific defensively and he’s improved the attacking side of his game as well, he’s a top, top player.

“So for Man United and Michael Carrick, they need look no further than him when they’re looking for a left-back, because he ticks a lot of boxes for them.

“We’ve seen plenty of players come to Man United and struggle to match up to expectations, but Mitchell has shown at Palace exactly what he will offer week in, week out.

“Obviously a lot will depend on the player and whether he wants to stay at Crystal Palace, because he could sign a new contract, but if he doesn’t I expect there will be a lot of interested clubs.”

Tyrick Mitchell wants to join Man Utd

Football Insider’s Transfer Correspondent, Pete O’Rourke, reported on September 23 that Mitchell himself is ready to swap Selhurst Park for Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

Sources have told the transfer news outlet that Mitchell would “find it hard” to reject an “offer” from Man Utd.

Another source has now backed that claim, even going on to state that Man Utd have been informed that the Palace is ready to switch clubs in the middle of the season.

An X account with over 758,000 followers and run by a team of five elite reporters has reported that “Mitchell wants to move” to Old Trafford.

The account posted on X at 10:05pm on September 23: “We understand Tyrick Mitchell wants to move to Manchester United in January.

“Manchester United have been informed. The move is on! #mufc”

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