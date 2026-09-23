Bayern Munich reach decision on signing Florian Wirtz from Liverpool in January

Bayern Munich have decided against signing Florian Wirtz from Liverpool in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Wirtz has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen.

Although Bayern were interested in Wirtz at the time, it was Liverpool who sealed the deal for the 23-year-old attacking midfielder by splashing a total of £116million on him.

Wirtz has been largely underwhelming for Liverpool, leading to criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said about Wirtz after the match against Bournemouth last weekend: “That was one of the poorest I’ve ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt.

“I’ve been critical of the fact that he hasn’t got the numbers.

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“But normally when you watch Wirtz, he’s neat and tidy, he keeps possession, there’s things that you like.

“He gets out of a tight situation where you’re normally expecting your player to lose the ball.

“But the reason I worry is, I don’t think Wirtz is in poor form since he came to Liverpool. I actually think what we’re seeing is what he is. And I was worried for Wirtz probably 12 months ago.

“And maybe that was a little bit early to say that, but I didn’t say it. It was just in the back of my head.

“I commented on Liverpool away at Burnley and Liverpool won with a late penalty from Mo Salah.

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“And when I was watching that game it was what I’ve seen for the last 12 months: I don’t see how he’s going to hurt you. It’s just neat and tidy.

“And in some way, the price tag for that type of player should be half of what Liverpool have paid. The worry for Wirtz now is that his performances so far, or what he’s given Liverpool, is so low.

“Where we were expecting him was to take Liverpool to another league title, to take Liverpool to a Champions League.

“The gap he’s got to get to almost justify what people were expecting, I almost think is too big. You can’t get there.

“Even if he improves a bit and gets there, it’s still not what Liverpool thought they were getting. And it’s not just Wirtz, it’s the knock-on effect.

“So when he plays at No 10, it means Dominik Szoboszlai has to play central midfield. I don’t think Szoboszlai is a central-midfield player, I don’t.”

There have been reports that Bayern are keen on Wirtz.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly keeping tabs on the 23-year-old attacking midfielder.

However, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern are not planning to bid for Wirtz in the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich will not bid for Florian Wirtz in January

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich would go in for a player like Florian Wirtz in January.

“He’s too expensive!

“At Liverpool, he may not yet be performing like he was with Bayer Leverkusen, but I think he’s improving.

“It takes time with a new team.

“I also haven’t heard anything from the Liverpool side indicating that they’d be prepared to sell him this winter.

“Of course, that doesn’t stop there being a lot of rumours around his situation regardless.

“As far as Bayern Munich are concerned, as I’ve already mentioned, there’s nothing concrete.

“We have to look at the situation of Michael Olise – is he signing a new contract next summer?

“If not and he has to be sold, then Wirtz would be one of the first options Bayern Munich would look into.

“However, there are no talks, no deals, and I remain convinced that Florian Wirtz will have a good season for Liverpool.”

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