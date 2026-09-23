JJ Gabriel transfer could be confirmed ‘tomorrow’ as Man Utd starlet chooses next club

Man Utd starlet JJ Gabriel has chosen his preferred destination after making a final decision to leave Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have one of the hottest prospects in world football on their hands in Gabriel with the 15-year-old – who turns 16 next month – talked about as one of the best academy products Man Utd have ever seen.

Gabriel scored a hat-trick in just one half of football as he put his name up in lights during his UEFA Youth League debut against FC Sabah Under-19s.

But, just a few days later, the Daily Telegraph revealed that Gabriel ‘has unexpectedly asked to quit’ at Man Utd as he looks for a better pathway at another club.

The report added: ‘In a move that has shocked United and is almost unprecedented, Gabriel – whose full name is Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel – has sent formal notice that he wishes to cancel his registration at the club with immediate effect to become a free agent.

‘It is understood that Gabriel is not in line to join another club immediately, but has decided he wants to leave United – the club he has played for since the age of 11.’

READ NEXT: Top 10 fastest players in the Premier League: Man Utd winger exempt from criticism?

Since then, there have been rumours flying around about which club could sign him next with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona among the linked clubs.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Barcelona is his ‘preferred destination’ and that he could move there as soon as ‘tomorrow’ if Hansi Flick signs off the deal.

Why Barcelona have a ‘significant advantage’ for the Man Utd starlet

The report adds: ‘The young striker is already in Barcelona with his entourage, and the transfer could be expedited significantly if Hansi Flick gives his final approval. The comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo stems from his power, his ability to unbalance defenses, and a competitive spirit uncommon for his age. However, the club wants to carefully analyse the situation before finalising a move that could have enormous repercussions.’

READ: Man Utd place ex-Chelsea manager in pole position to replace Michael Carrick as INEOS make contact

It is understood Barcelona have a ‘significant advantage’ over other clubs due to their reputation for giving young players a pathway to the first team.

The report continues: ‘Deco is ready to move forward, but he wants the coach’s approval. Hansi Flick highly values ​​talent, but he also demands discipline, work off the ball, and the ability to adapt tactically. Before approving the move, he wants to be sure that Gabriel isn’t just a bright prospect based on individual talent. Barça also doesn’t intend to present him as an immediate solution for the first team. He still has a long way to go, and the aim would be to guide his development without unnecessarily rushing his progress.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd launch move for Argentina international who will be sold ‘sooner rather than later’