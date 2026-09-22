According to reports, there is now a ‘key deadline’ with the JJ Gabriel saga, with Manchester United running out of time to keep him.

Gabriel has been in the headlines over the past week, with it revealed that he has told Man Utd that he wants to leave the club immediately.

This is a big story because the 15-year-old is considered one of Europe’s best up-and-coming talents and has been widely tipped to eventually reach the highest level.

Therefore, he is a big asset for Man Utd, but they look increasingly likely to lose him in the coming weeks.

Gabriel and his family are said to be unhappy with his lack of opportunities, while he has interest from top European clubs.

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Towards the end of last week, it was claimed that Gabriel was travelling around to hold discussions with several clubs, including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Now, a report in Spain claims Gabriel, who also has interest from Bayern Munich and PSG, has a ‘first major agreement’ that he wants to join Spain, while he has a ‘special fondness’ for Barcelona.

‘Key deadline’ for JJ Gabriel revealed

And The Daily Mail are reporting that he has ‘already held talks’ with Barcelona and Real Madrid, while Man Utd have a ‘key deadline’ of only ‘two weeks to convince Gabriel that his future lies at Old Trafford as the teenage star tries to force a move to a European rival’.

Gabriel turns 16 on October 6, at which point ‘he can be legally represented by an agent and join a foreign club using his Irish passport’.

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It is also explained that Gabriel wants Man Utd to ‘rip up his registration’ so he can leave now, and he could launch an ‘appeal’ with the club refusing to budge.

The report explains:

‘United still hope the issue can be resolved and they can persuade Gabriel and his family that they are the right club for him. ‘The Old Trafford hierarchy are refusing to bow to Gabriel’s demand to rip up his registration and leave as a free agent – a move that could earn the club just £300,000 in compensation for a player who might soon be worth millions. If United insist on keeping him until the end of the season, the 15-year-old could launch an appeal to the Premier League or even FIFA.’

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