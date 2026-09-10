Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have both been linked with moves away from Anfield.

According to reports, Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is ‘tempted to quit’ the Premier League giants next year as he nears the end of his contract.

Van Dijk is rightly regarded as one of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history, and he has made a strong start to this campaign.

Despite this, the 35-year-old is nearing the end of his career and his future at Liverpool is in doubt because his current contract is due to expire next summer.

The Reds are already planning for life without Van Dijk, having signed Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni to potentially form a future centre-back partnership.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that Van Dijk is ‘tempted to quit’ Liverpool next year, with ex-Premier League scout Mick Brown claiming his uncertain contract situation and big offers from elsewhere could lead to an exit.

“There are a lot of opportunities and clubs willing to take Van Dijk away from Liverpool,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“If a player of his quality and reputation becomes available on a free transfer, he’s always going to have suitors, and they will be keeping a close eye on his situation.

“I’m told clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested, and I’m sure he could be tempted by the money on offer there, because many players before him have been.

“If he decides to leave Liverpool, or Liverpool decide to let him go, he’s going to have plenty of opportunities waiting for him.

“A lot will depend on what happens in talks with Liverpool because it’s not out of the question that he could stay, but at 35 now, you have to wonder where he will end his career.”

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“The concern for Liverpool is…”

Earlier this week, Brown explained to the outlet that a “concern” for Liverpool will be how they will look without Van Dijk.

“The concern for Liverpool is about what their back line looks like without Van Dijk,” Brown told Football Insider.

“We can talk about his contract, his performances, his age, but without him in that defence, they would be significantly weaker.

“They’ve obviously brought in players around him as well, but if they let Van Dijk go, they lose his leadership and organisation which has been such a big part of his game.

“I’ve watched Jeremy Jacquet a couple of times now and he looks like a good young player, but there are still parts of his game that need work if he’s going to be a top-class defender.

“I fully expect Liverpool will be sitting down to discuss Van Dijk’s contract soon, because one way or another they’re going to have to make a decision before the end of the season.

“They might wait and see how he gets on between now and next year, because there is something to be said for his age and whether he might be slowing down.”

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