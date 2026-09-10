According to reports, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is ‘close to an agreement’ to sell his stakes in the Premier League giants.

American businessman Boehly was part of a consortium with Clearlake Capital that completed a takeover of Chelsea in 2022 for around £4.25bn.

Since the takeover, Boehly and Co. have spent well over £1bn on transfers, but it is quite the understatement to say there have been mixed results.

Chelsea could and should have won the Premier League title since 2022 if they managed this investment wisely, but they did not even qualify for Europe last season as they descended into a circus, with club chiefs overrelying on youth over experience.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that Boehly and Co. have become unpopular at Stamford Bridge, while there has been speculation suggesting the co-owners have butted heads over how Chelsea should be handled.

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But to their credit, Chelsea have made huge strides forward in recent months, having appointed Xabi Alonso and catered their transfer model towards more immediate success.

This is already reaping rewards on the pitch, and there is now going to be a reshuffle behind the scenes with Boehly set to leave.

Interestingly, Boehly acknowledged in an interview last year that he could leave Chelsea in the near future.

“We have to think long-term about what we’re trying to accomplish,” Boehly said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“We have a big stadium development opportunity that we have to flesh out.

“That’s going to be where we’re either aligned or we ultimately decide to go different ways.”

Todd Boehly set to sell Chelsea stakes

Now, talkSPORT are reporting that Boehly is joining fellow co-owner Mark Walter in being ‘close to reaching an agreement’ to sell their Chelsea stakes to Clearlake Capital.

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It is said that ‘advanced talks’ are underway, though it is noted that the ‘club valuation is below the £5bn that Boehly and Walter originally wanted’.

As well as these two details, the report has also revealed that they are still making a profit, the sale stance of another co-owner and how much of a share that will be held by Clearlake Capital once these deals go through.

The reprt explains:

‘Sources close to Walter confirm a profit on the £2.35bn valuation the consortium collectively paid in May 2022. ‘Boehly and Walter own close to 26 per cent of Chelsea, meaning Clearlake will up their stake from 61.5 per cent to over 85 per cent. Hansjorg Wyss is another co-owner, but his intentions are currently unclear.’

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