Trusted source reveals three Premier League clubs Fermin Lopez rejected for Barcelona stay

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez rejected interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea during the summer transfer window, according to a trusted source.

The Spain international was at the centre of significant interest during the summer, with a host of clubs believing they could land a player who had developed a huge reputation.

And now our friends over at TEAMtalk can confirm that early in the summer, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all held conversations regarding Lopez, with intermediaries believing a deal could potentially be there to be done.

The TT report claims that Lopez’s camp were ‘assessing the options available to the 23-year-old’ and, as part of that process, ‘contact was made with other clubs’.

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However, Barcelona always insisted they ‘remained believers in Lopez’ and head coach Hansi Flick has ‘underlined that the midfielder is viewed as a huge part of their future plans’.

That stance has now been justified, with Lopez emerging as an increasingly important player and both he and Barcelona ultimately deciding against a possible move away from the club.

Barcelona put faith in Lopez

Meanwhile, the report also confirms that part of Barcelona’s reasoning behind potentially listening to interest in Dani Olmo is their belief that they would ‘not necessarily need to sign a replacement because of Lopez’.

The Catalan giants see Lopez as ‘capable of filling an important role within their squad’, further underlining why they were reluctant to lose him despite the interest from Premier League clubs.

Arsenal, Chelsea and United were among those to explore the possibility of signing the Spain international, but Lopez ultimately remained at Barcelona and has continued to develop his standing within the club.

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His emergence has also strengthened Barcelona’s position when assessing their wider squad plans, with Lopez now firmly viewed as part of their future.

The 23-year-old is currently part of the Spain squad and was involved as La Roja sealed a 3-2 victory over England at Wembley on Saturday.