According to reports, Manchester United have reached a verdict on whether to splash on sacking Michael Carrick, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update.

We are only five games into the 2026/27 Premier League season, but Carrick is already under pressure at Man Utd.

Carrick was always facing a different level of task at Man Utd after impressing last season, and the Red Devils have arguably reverted to type in the opening weeks of this campaign.

Man Utd have had several disappointing results and performances, collecting only five points from their first five games, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup.

Therefore, Carrick will need his team to step up after the international break, with it revealed over the weekend that it would cost Man Utd’s hierarchy around £8.8m to sack him.

On Sunday, though, Romano shed light on how Man Utd chiefs and players are currently feeling about Carrick’s tenure.

“As of today, Man Utd have not made any movement to contact other coaches,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Gary Neville reveals ‘worst’ Man Utd signing post-Ferguson as Carrick told to replace £60m star

“Man Utd are not in direct negotiation or in direct conversation with coaches or with their representatives. So, at the moment, it is completely quiet and will stay quiet for the next weeks and, they hope, months.

“We are in a results business and so results are always needed, but Man Utd maintain their confidence in Michael Carrick as a club.

“Obviously, they cannot be happy, everyone at the club, Carrick himself, everyone, with the recent results, but Man Utd believe that with some time, balance is arriving.

“The midfield was completely rebuilt over the summer. So when you add three new players in a key position like the midfield, it sometimes needs to create that chemistry and so Man Utd are working on that.”

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Man Utd ‘cannot afford’ to sack Michael Carrick

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has now told Football Insider that Man Utd currently intend to stick with Carrick, partly because they ‘cannot aford’ to pay him off.

“Obviously, results dictate it, like any manager’s job, but Man United have done this so many times…they’ve chopped and changed the manager and then have to start from scratch,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“I think they need to stay calm and give Carrick as much time as possible to try and put things right because they can’t really afford more upheaval after numerous managerial changes over the seasons as well.

“So they need a bit of consolidation and will be hoping that Carrick can turn around their fortunes in the next few weeks after this international break.”

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