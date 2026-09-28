Oasis frontman and Manchester City supporter Liam Gallagher has claimed that he knows how the club will be punished after the FFP guilty verdict.

Towards the end of last week, it was revealed that Man City have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations.

This news has sent shockwaves around the footballing landscape, and Man City now face serious consequences for their alleged wrongdoing.

Enzo Maresca’s side will inevitably appeal the initial verdict, but they could have the book thrown at them if this fails.

Potential punishments for Man City include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of thir Premier League titles.

READ: Why only Premier League expulsion or ten-year transfer ban will work on ‘cheating’ Man City



Over the weekend, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed the Premier League’s preference regarding Man City’s punishment as they “push” for a “ground-breaking” outcome.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ben Jacobs explained: “My understanding is the Premier League have been pushing for a significant, a record, a ground-breaking, a severe points deduction, and even having Manchester City relegated.

“I can also exclusively tell you that if Manchester City are kicked out of the Premier League, the EFL plan to read the verdict, and they are willing, in solidarity, to back the Premier League position and try to keep Manchester City out of the EFL as well.

“So there’s a danger in a doomsday scenario that Manchester City could be kicked out of football altogether.”

Liam Gallagher expects Man City to get off lightly…

Despite this, Gallagher has claimed to be in the know about the Man City case, with the Oasis frontman saying that the club will get off lightly with relatively minor punishments.

READ MORE: Man City FFP: They’ve stolen joy from everyone – embrace the chaos of the punishment to come



Gallagher said on X: “Just been told by someone in a very, very high position if we lose our appeal, which we won’t, we’ll be getting a fine and transfer ban and that’s it.

“So all you desperate neurotic s****bubbles hush it up to ras. MCFC. LG.”

This needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, because, well, it is Liam Gallagher saying it, and pundit Danny Murphy suspects Man City will receive a much worse punishment.

“I think it’s pointless stripping them of titles that they’ve already won as the runners up won’t feel any sense of satisfaction being given a title years later,” Murphy told Snabbare.

“The fans players and staff never had the feeling or experience of winning said titles so it’s pointless to me.” “My feeling is the Premier League will have to go strong but they are caught between a rock and hard place because ultimately a relegation of any sorts lessens their product and makes the league less competitive.

“That said I think they will probably relegate them to the Championship, impose some sort of transfer ban, and give them a huge, record-breaking fine to send a message to the whole of football. I think their best hope is a big points deduction for this season and a record-breaking fine plus a year or two transfer ban.”

READ NEXT: Gaslit Man City fans can’t keep titles or memories from tainted legacy

