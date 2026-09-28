Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Harry Kane’s camp and Bayern Munich are in talks over a Tottenham Hotspur-specific clause in his new contract.

Former Tottenham striker Kane is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season.

Talks between Kane and the Bundesliga champions over a new deal have been going on for a while.

Kane himself has said that he is happy to stay at Bayern and extend his career at the Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane wants Bayern Munich stay

The 33-year-old striker told beIN SPORTS on September 18: “I’m extremely happy here. The talks are ongoing. I really appreciate the support the fans are showing me here.”

On September 25, Bayern Supervisory board member and club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “I’m optimistic that they will find a good solution.

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“In the past, I would have said that players over 30 should generally only be offered one-year contracts.

“But there are exceptions when you are convinced by a player. And we are convinced by Harry.

“We mustn’t forget that (he) has only been injured once in three years.”

Rummenigge added: “My Ballon d’Or winner is Harry Kane.

“Harry scored a total of 73 goals for Bayern and England last season – only Lionel Messi was more successful in a single year this millennium.

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“That is the benchmark. And strikers often win this award.

“I also asked AI about it. The answer was: Harry has a 68% probability of winning. Let’s hope that’s how it turns out!”

Transfer guru Romano has now revealed that Tottenham could have matching rights in the new contract with Kane.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Harry Kane, the negotiations and talks between Harry Kane, his brother Charlie, and Bayern over new deal are proceeding very well.

“So, what now they are clarifying, according to my information, rather than the economical side, financially, the agreement is very close between Harry Kane and Bayern.

“It’s about the length of the contract, how many years, how to sort that clause Harry Kane had in his contract for a Premier League return, for Tottenham matching rights.

“So, they have something to clarify in terms of clauses, in terms of length of the contract, but already being almost there financially there, I think it’s a big news for Bayern, so really, really getting closer.

“I think it’s happening. It’s very close. Again, they need to clarify these points, and we will keep you update on that, and then, we will see what’s going to happen on that situation.”

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