Tottenham are among the clubs reported to have eyes on Czech playmaker Pavel Sulc, who Spurs have been interested in signing for more than a year.

Spurs have a lot of talent in their squad and very little to show for it. They spent over £300million in the summer, adding the likes of Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Savio and Omar Marmoush.

But Tottenham sit rock bottom of the Premier League after five fixtures.

It remains to be seen whether Roberto De Zerbi will look to recruit again in January – if he’s still at the helm then – but Spurs continue to be linked with Sulc.

Hooligan Soccer reports the north London club continue to keep the Lyon playmaker under ‘intense surveillance,’ having eyed him since he was playing for Viktoria Plzen, back in 2024/25.

Alongside Tottenham, it’s reported that Sulc is being watched by Aston Villa and Everton, while Leeds are making an ‘assertive push.’

Indeed, the Whites are believed to have made official contact with Lyon to discuss the conditions of a potential transfer.

Price set for Pavel Sulc

The French side aren’t going to let Sulc go on the cheap. The playmaker was directly involved in 21 goals in all competitions for Lyon last season, and already has three assists this term.

They have set a price tag that reflects the Czech international’s quality. Negotiations will only begin at €50million (£43m).

They are prepared to discuss transfers of that price, and are not against Sulc leaving the club if they earn something of the sort.

Indeed, they would be open for Sulc to depart in January or the summer if the correct price is met, per the report.

And it’s not only in England where there could be sides willing to pay the required price to prise the Czech away from his current club.

It’s reported Juventus, Lazio, Como and Atletico Madrid all admire Sulc.

The Czech could therefore be likely to move on in one of the next two transfer windows if there are clubs willing to pay Lyon’s demands.

At this point, there is no suggestion that any of the aforementioned sides will pay the French club’s asking price, but with a number of clubs in the mix, it feels likely that one or two would go the distance to land the in-form Sulc.

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