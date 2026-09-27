Virgil van Dijk heading to AC Milan as Liverpool line up £90m successor – reports

A source in Italy claims Virgil van Dijk is heading to AC Milan in 2027, while a report in England claims Liverpool are already eyeing a £90m-rated successor who plays in London.

Van Dijk remains one of world football’s premier centre-backs despite his advancing age. The 35-year-old has struck up an instant understanding with new partner Jeremy Jacquet, helping Liverpool to keep three clean sheets on the spin in the Premier League.

However, Van Dijk is out of contract next summer and as yet, there’s no word on whether he’ll get a new deal.

Reporting earlier in September, journalist Pete O’Rourke stated: “No decision has been made either way really on Virgil van Dijk’s long-term future.”

O’Rourke went on to claim Liverpool already have one eye on the future, and the latest out of Italy strongly suggests Van Dijk’s next step will be AC Milan.

That’s according to journalist Carlo Pellegatti who stated via Football Italia: “Every now and then, people make fun of me for saying Van Dijk would join, but then they had done the same the January before Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived.

“I continue to say that Gerry Cardinale (Milan’s owner) made clear: ‘Either we get him now by paying or next year for free.’ I said that Van Dijk will arrive at Milan sooner or later.

“We’ll see if Cardinale changes his mind or not, but I can assure you it was not just a name I pulled out of thin air.”

Liverpool’s aren’t averse to allowing big-name players to leave for nothing when their contracts expire.

Ibrahima Konate was the latest to leave for nothing, while Mohamed Salah was allowed to depart on a free transfer despite having a year remaining on his contract.

Liverpool line up record-breaking replacement

And per a report from CaughtOffside, Liverpool already have plans in place to sign Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven as Van Dijk’s heir.

The left-footer, 25, would slot straight into Liverpool’s starting eleven in the left centre-back role if acquired.

Manchester United are also circling over the Dutchman, though it’s Liverpool who pose a particularly strong threat to Spurs, according to the report.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Trent Alexander-Arnold reaches decision on joining Liverpool from Real Madrid

* Real Madrid reach decision on selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool after Julian Ward returns

* Man City guilty: Liverpool, Man Utd, even Spurs among new winners of reallocated trophies on alternate timeline

Regarding cost, CaughtOffside claimed a fee of between £80m-£90m would be required to seal a deal next year.

At that price, Van de Ven would become the most expensive defender in football history, surpassing Harry Maguire (£80m).