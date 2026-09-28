Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh reportedly still wants to join Liverpool even though it has been suggested that Manchester United could move for him.

Minteh has been sporadically linked with a move to Liverpool over the past few years, and the Reds stepped up their interest in the former Newcastle United star in the summer.

The Brighton standout emerged as an option to replace Mohamed Salah, and Liverpool had a couple of bids rejected for the 22-year-old.

As a right-winger, Minteh would have been a natural replacement for Salah, and this would have also been the case with Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr.

However, Liverpool failed to sign either player, and head coach Andoni Iraola has instead used Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha in an unnatural position on the right flank.

But Liverpool could try again for Minteh in January or next summer, and Ghambian journalist Baboucarr Fallaboweh believes he still wants to join them.

“I think Liverpool. He will still want to go to Liverpool. Depending on [how] Liverpool will activate that desire to still have him,” Baboucarr Fallaboweh told Sport Witness.

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“Because right now, his situation has not been helped because he is injured. If not, then you could have more justification for him to showcase his performance why Liverpool were after him.

“But at the overall situation, even if he moves, I don’t think he will move outside the Premier League. Manchester United can come banging on their doors.

“It’s a big win for him to be associated with Liverpool.

“So, it gives other big European clubs around the world to take a closer look at him now that they know Brighton’s actual price. So, it will be easier for them to explore it.”

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Yankuba Minteh breaks silence on failed summer transfer

Minteh has now commented on his failed move to Liverpool in the summer, having insisted that he is happy at Brighton.

“I am focused. I am in Brighton; that is the team I am playing for,” Minteh said, via journalist Fodah Manneh on X.

“That is my team, and I don’t want to talk much about transfers. What God has decided for me, I am happy with it.

“I am really, really eager to come back and help my team because they are doing good at the moment, but if I come back, I will do my best to help them.”

Minteh has not played since the start of August after picking up an injury, but he has now given a positive update on his recovery

When asked when he is expecting to be back in action, he added: “Very soon, very soon.”

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