Andoni Iraola gives a thumbs up at the end of the Premier League match.

Liverpool have been backed to sign Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh in January on one condition, with a deal “very, very possible”.

The Reds have only won one of their opening four Premier League games this season, but they have earned important victories against Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur in cup competitions.

A slow Liverpool start was always likely following the summer appointment of Andoni Iraola, with new and old players getting used to his methods following a summer of change.

Iraola was arguably left short after the summer transfer window, during which the Premier League giants only signed Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet.

Liverpool arguably needed to strengthen in other positions, and for a while they were expected to sign a third new winger following Mohamed Salah’s exit.

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£80m-rated Minteh was among their targets, and journalist Foday Manneh claims the Reds could try to sign him in January if he returns to form after recovering from injury.

“The only thing that is there is the possibility of Liverpool coming back for him in January. It’s still not ruled out,” Manneh told Sport Witness.

“It only depends on how soon he can recover and come back… One or two games can convince Liverpool again that this is the player we are looking for and then can make a move.

“Because Cody Gakpo leaving Liverpool in January is still a possibility. So, if Gakpo leaves Liverpool in January, then Yankuba can be the player then they can turn to.

“They can come back and then see whether they can get him. That depends on if Yankuba could return to football very soon and play that good two or three games. Once he does that, Liverpool coming back in January is very, very possible.”

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He added: “I think he will remain in the Premier League. I’m not sure he will make a move away from the Premier League for the next two to three years.

“But, yes, it is also a transfer you cannot say never and the possibility of him joining other clubs is there but at this point I think I see him more playing in the Premier League and also moving to a bigger club in the Premier League.”

Liverpool ‘lead’ race for Lamine Camara

AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is another possible January signing after he missed out on a move to Chelsea in the summer.

Now, Caught Offside are reporting that Liverpool are at the ‘front of the queue’ for Camara ahead of January.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have held initial discussions with Camara’s representatives while carrying out ‘background checks’ to establish his financial demands and suitability for Iraola’s system.

Arsenal and Man City are also said to have watched Camara in person, while Chelsea remain interested after seeing a summer move collapse.

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