Lamine Camara has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

Lamine Camara is hoping the opportunity to move to the Premier League will come around again after his move from Monaco to Chelsea failed on deadline day.

Chelsea had a £47m transfer agreement in place to sign Camara on deadline day but Monaco pulled the plug on the deal in the final hours of the window.

The Blues still sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in a deal worth £125m, leaving them a central midfielder short after Camara’s move fell through.

It also emerged that Liverpool had made calls to Camara to assure him a move to Anfield could be on the cards in 2027 if he didn’t complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

And reliable journalist Ben Jacobs revealed at the time that Chelsea saw Monaco’s move to pull out on the deal for Camara as “deeply unprofessional”.

Jacobs told talkSPORT: “For those who are unaware, Chelsea tried twice for Lamine Camara, €45m and €50m, but it was rejected. Why? Because Monaco felt in a strong position to keep the player because they thought Flo Balogun was off to Everton, and he still might be.

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“Flash forward, Chelsea sell Enzo Fernandez [to Manchester City], late in the day there’s a question mark over Balogun, the French window closed earlier than this window so Monaco weren’t even able to bring in a replacement because Balogun is still being registered in their EU spots.

“Then about two hours ago, Monaco get cold feet and say if there’s any doubt about Balogun we need to go to Chelsea and do this deal [for Camara] for €55m. By the way, two days ago they quoted Behdad Eghbali €70m, Chelsea say, ‘thanks very much, we’ve got a great deal here’, it’s formalised, we wait and see if it’s gone to a deal sheet.

“Suddenly Monaco get double the cash for Lamine Camara and Flo Balogun but they couldn’t take the risk of Balogun getting done because they need money immediately.

“Chelsea, even an hour ago, were formalising this move with complete confidence because from their perspective, Monaco were cashing in on both players.

“My understanding is that Monaco still believe they can still get €70m and they want to keep the player now.

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“Chelsea view this as deeply unprofessional. Chelsea thought they were going to announce this evening on a six-year contract with a one-year option, the player was keen on the move.”

Camara on failed move to Chelsea: ‘It happens all over the world’

When asked about his failed move to Chelsea on Friday, Camara told a press conference: “It was a somewhat turbulent and difficult time.

“But that’s part of a player’s life. I tried to remain professional, avoid dwelling on it, and move on so I could quickly focus on the upcoming match in Paris (September 4, a 2–1 win). Once it was over, there was no point thinking about it.”

Camara added: Did I want to go to Chelsea? Saying that now would imply I’m no longer fully present with the team.

“Yes, there was a possibility I might leave, but it didn’t happen at the last minute. These things happen. Look at the example of Julian Alvarez with Atlético Madrid. It happens all over the world, and I’m trying to turn the page as quickly as possible to focus on the season.”

On whether he will have the opportunity to leave to the Premier League again, Camara concluded: “If it doesn’t come back around, it will be because I gave up or didn’t work hard enough.

“If I keep going like this, I know I can help the team perform well. Football moves fast, and perhaps other chances will arise. But for now, I’m staying focused on the season.”

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