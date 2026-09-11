Arsenal legend Paul Merson insists he has not changed his opinion that Man Utd will not finish in the top five of the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils had a terrible first half of last season under Ruben Amorim before they turned a corner under Michael Carrick in the second half of the campaign.

Man Utd ended the season finishing third in the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League, while Carrick was given the head coach role on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils mainly invested in their midfield after the departure of Casemiro, with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba all arriving over the summer.

There was some disappointment they hadn’t pushed the boat out more for a left-back and another attacker but Carrick insists he’s happy with his squad.

Man Utd have won one, lost one and drawn one of their first three Premier League matches this season, while they beat Sabah 4-0 in the Champions League on Thursday night.

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However, Merson reckons it will be a tough season for Man Utd and isn’t budging on his pre-season prediction that they will finish outside the top five positions.

Merson told Sky Sports: “Man Utd have got the Manchester derby – and their season is in the balance too. If you beat Man City, you’re flying. If you get beat by Man City, here we go again.

“It would be one point from two games including the Everton game. And other teams are winning around you.

“I’ve said all along: I don’t think Man Utd have bought very well. The squad isn’t big enough. It’s nowhere near enough.

“Defensively they’re nowhere near good enough. They let in two goals against Everton – and they were two good goals, but one of them was from the edge of the box. Everybody’s behind the ball.

“When you’re winning, put another forward on. Don’t take a forward off and put a defender on. Don’t give that team the opportunity.

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“Instead, if you put a forward on for a midfielder or a forward, it changes the game completely. If you’re the other manager, you think: ‘Oh no, what am I going to do?’.

“Instead, Man Utd just invited pressure on. Just don’t do that, especially if you’re a big team.

“If you’re Coventry and you go in front at Everton, you of course put a defender on 100 per cent. But when you’re Man Utd, I don’t see the need to do that.

“If you’re dictating the game, Everton don’t get that chance for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

“So I am worried – and this is why I didn’t put Manchester United in my top five at the start of the season. Nothing’s changed for me since then. When you draw games, it hurts you.”

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