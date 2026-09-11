The team news for Sunday’s Manchester derby between Manchester United and Manchester City has revealed updates on four players.

The first Manchester derby of the 2026/27 season takes place at the weekend, with Man Utd hosting arch-rivals Man City at Old Trafford.

This is arguably a bigger game for Man Utd because they only have four points from their first three Premier League games, while Man City have a perfect record with three victories.

The two sides were in action in the Champions League in midweek, with Man City beating Porto 2-0 on Tuesday before Man Utd strolled past Sabah FK on Thursday with a 4-0 victory.

This gives Man City extra preparation for Sunday’s match, but Carrick tinkered with his side to rest a few players on Thursday.

Luke Shaw, who was forced off due to cramp against Everton at the weekend, and Marcus Rashford did not feature against Sabah FK. Now, Carrick has revealed a fitness update on the two players.

“We’ll have to see,” Carrick responded when asked whether Shaw will be fit to face Man City.

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“We looked after him a little bit going into tonight. He wasn’t quite ready for it, 100 per cent, so we didn’t risk it. But we’ll see how he is over the next couple of days or so.”

In response to a question on Rashford not featuring against Sabah FK, Carrick added: “Rashford precautionary? A little bit of that, yeah, and trying to share the load a little bit, to a point, as well.

“We’ve got good options, so we’re trying to keep everyone fresh, but with a point where Ben [Šeško] can get good minutes tonight [against Sabah] and get him up to speed.

“There’s always a bit of a challenge in getting that right, but it was nice to keep Marcus fresh and ready for the weekend.”

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Enzo Maresca issues update on Nico O’Reilly and Jeremy Doku

Man City boss Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, has provided updates on the fitness of Nico O’Reilly and Jeremy Doku, with one player fit and one out of the Man Utd game.

“He is 100 per cent available,” Maresca said about O’Reilly following a back issue.

However, Man City will be without Jeremy Doku for the Manchester derby.

The winger has been out of action since he picked up a calf injury during last month’s Community Shield match against Arsenal.

When asked whether Doku is fit to feature against Man Utd, Maresca ruled out the winger. He said: “Jeremy, I think he needs some more days.”

Maresca also commented on Phil Foden and whether he steps up his performances when he faces Man Utd as a Man City academy product.

The head coach said: “Probably, yes.

“He is from the house, the academy. The feeling for him is different to rest of the players. It’s normal. For him, it’s a different game.”

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