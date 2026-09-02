£210m Man Utd quartet must shape up or be shipped out in INEOS masterplan

Four Manchester United players signed for £210m combined are scrapping for their futures at Old Trafford ahead of INEOS fixing their gaze on their department of the squad.

Man Utd spent much of the summer window in 2025 revamping their attack, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko arriving.

One year on it was the midfield’s turn, and once again, three signings were made in the form of Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out it’ll be the defence next up in 2027, with The Telegraph and Manchester Evening News both confirming as many as four new signings could be made in that area of the squad.

Given so many new arrivals are planned, it’s inevitable there’ll be casualties, and plenty of them.

talkSPORT and the MEN have now shed light on the four Man Utd defenders who are fighting for their futures at Old Trafford, and who are effectively in make or break seasons.

The four players, who cost Man Utd a combined total of £210m (add-ons included) in transfer fees, are Harry Maguire, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Make or break for Martinez, Maguire, De Ligt and Shaw

Shaw is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and there’s no club option to extend his stay by a year.

The veteran left-back is now into his thirties, though did look back to his best last term. However, there are doubts as to whether he can play three games in a week, which will be required on occasion given European football is back on the agenda.

Man Utd must make a decision during the season on whether to offer Shaw a new contract or pave the way for the long-serving star to leave via free agency next summer.

It’s been well documented Man Utd’s top target heading into 2027 is Newcastle left-back, Lewis Hall. If Shaw were to depart, two new left-backs could arrive.

Regarding the centre-back trio, Martinez and Maguire are both in the final year of their deals, though there are options for an extra 12 months Man Utd can trigger.

talkSPORT stated Man Utd do plan to activate Martinez’s option, though partly to protect their investment.

They claimed if Martinez struggles with form or fitness this term, he’ll be sold next summer while United still have the chance to collect a decent fee.

Maguire will be 34 next summer and while he remains a dependable player in both boxes, time is clearly against him at the highest level.

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De Ligt is contracted until 2029, meaning it’ll be a simple case of deciding whether to keep or sell for Man Utd when next summer rolls around, with no contractual considerations in play.

Explaining De Ligt’s situation, the MEN wrote: ‘Matthijs de Ligt is another who has to prove his fitness concerns are a thing of the past.

‘The Dutch defender was starting to make an impression at Old Trafford before picking up a back injury last November.

‘He had surgery on the issue at the end of last season and is closing in on a return, but his absence now stretches to eight months.’

Four Man Utd defenders who appear to be immune from next year’s overhaul are Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven.