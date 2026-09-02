Manchester United are expected to make four big signings in 2027 as part of a wider plan that will see over half a billion pounds spent, and the No 1 transfer target has already bought in.

Back in the summer of 2025, Man Utd owners INEOS formulated a three-part transfer plan that would take several years to complete.

The first phase of that overarching plan was a compete overhaul of the attacking positions. At the combined cost of £215m, three new forwards arrived in the form of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

In the window just gone, Man Utd turned their attention to the midfield. Again, a trio of signings were made, with Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos costing a combined £155m.

Given Senne Lammens is unmoveable between the sticks and his prime years still lay ahead, it’s the defence that will be revamped in the summer of 2027.

That’s according to reports from The Telegraph and Manchester Evening News, who both claimed the Red Devils are looking at making four signing in the rearguard next year.

Man Utd to sign four defenders in 2027

The Telegraph’s James Ducker wrote on X: ‘#MUFC have completed the second phase of their three tier transfer strategy, with the defence revamp planned for next summer in a project that all told could cost in excess of £500m.

‘But could not fast-tracking a new LB (like they did a GK last year) come back to bite them this season?

‘Could be two new FBs & two new CBs next summer depending on what happens with existing players but no recognised quality alternative to Shaw this season a gamble.’

The MEN echoed Ducker’s claims, while also reaffirming Newcastle left-back, Lewis Hall, is Man Utd’s ‘top target’ for next summer.

INEOS already have Lewis Hall’s ‘buy in’

Man Utd did attempt to sign the 21-year-old in the previous window, though having already sold three of their best players in Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, the Magpies refused to do business.

Instead, Newcastle now plan to reward Hall with a new and improved contract, though even if a deal is agreed, the signs already points towards Hall moving to Old Trafford in 2027.

According to Ben Jacobs when reporting in late-August, Man Utd already have Hall’s ‘buy in’, much in the same way as they had Baleba’s buy in a year before he moved to Manchester.

“The signs from the Hall camp are he sees a very strong fit at Manchester United,” said Jacobs.

“This is where Manchester United have got confidence, as they did with Carlos Baleba 12 months ago, that if they can’t move now, if they do choose to move in a year’s time, and even if Hall signs a new deal first, the player has that buy in.”

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Regarding which defenders would leave Man Utd to coincide with the plethora of arrivals next year, four players are already under the microscope.

talkSPORT claimed Lisandro Martinez is in a make or break season this year, while both his and Harry Maguire’s contracts are up next summer. Man Utd hold options to extend them by 12 months each.

The MEN stated Matthijs De Ligt is fighting for his future, while Luke Shaw’s deal is up next year and there’s no option to extend.