Jamie Redknapp has disagreed with the assessment from Gary Neville that no signings in the full-back roles have left Andoni Iraola “well short” at Liverpool.

The Reds started the summer with Jeremie Frimpong as their only fit right-back, and Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas their options at left-back. Conor Bradley is injured, so can’t feature on the right, with it believed he’s some way off returning.

Joe Gomez, who could also feature at right-back, has a muscle injury, which won’t keep him out quite as long, but he’s not in the mix to play.

That means Frimpong has started the last two games and has been very underwhelming in both.

It has been suggested of late that Liverpool should have added in both wide defensive roles, with Neville one of the loudest critics of the Reds’ transfer business.

But former Liverpool man Redknapp can see why they didn’t add a right or left-back.

He told Sky Sports (11:37, Wednesday, September 2): “You have to be mindful of the players they have out injured. Conor Bradley is hopefully going to be fit soon. You bring a full-back in and then you stop his development. You have to be sensible about these things.

“Frimpong, for me, isn’t a right-back. He signed as a wing-back and he doesn’t look comfortable in his position.

“Kerkez hasn’t been the signing people would’ve hoped. You’d like to think with Andoni Iraola going there he can get the best out of him.”

Gary Neville feels Andoni Iraola has been hamstrung

It follows claims from Neville that new Liverpool boss Iraola has been hamstrung by the lack of additions on the defensive flanks.

He said on The Gary Neville Podcast: “I think they’re leaving Andoni Iraola well short.

“I know Andoni Iraola looks like a gentleman, you see him in the interviews, but if I was him I’d be going in there and I’d be demanding something in the next 48 hours.

“Because it will cost him. Liverpool will concede a lot of goals if those two play at full-back in a normal, traditional back four with that midfield.”

Neville was speaking prior to the transfer window closing, and Iraola did not make a demand for any more full-backs prior to the end of the window.

The focus at Liverpool was on the signing of Bradley Barcola, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain the day prior to the window closing.

READ MORE: Liverpool have just received some good news about signing Lamine Camara in 2027