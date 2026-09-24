Frustrated Michael Carrick ‘set up to fail’ by Man Utd as new coach is confirmed

Manchester United have failed Michael Carrick with their underwhelming summer transfer business, according to former Old Trafford chief Mick Brown, while the Red Devils have confirmed the arrival of new goalkeeping coach Connor King.

Man Utd signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to rebuild their midfield in the summer. They also captured promising winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur and backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Leeds United.

However, INEOS failed to bring in a new left-back to help out Luke Shaw, plus a centre-forward to replace Joshua Zirkzee.

Man Utd officials have also been criticised for refusing to pay £100million-plus fees on top midfield targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes.

It is a turbulent time for the club, as they have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

United’s recent performances have been so poor that Carrick getting sacked is now verging on inevitable.

READ: Man Utd slipping after being Premier League’s pride under Michael Carrick

Brown, who previously worked as an assistant manager and chief analyst at United, thinks the club’s board needs to shoulder a significant portion of blame.

“There’s obviously a lot of pressure on Michael Carrick to deliver results,” Brown said in an interview with Football Insider.

“They’ve not been good enough this season, but he cannot be solely to blame for Man United’s issues because the board have failed to give him the backing he needs.

“He’s working with what he’s got available to him and in the situation the club have placed him. Everybody knows the problems in this squad, including the club.

“When you look, their defence isn’t good enough, you don’t know who the striker is going to be, Mbeumo and Cunha have had poor runs of form, the midfielders aren’t clicking.

“But the board haven’t done enough to address those concerns, so Carrick has been set up to fail if they are expecting him to go and win trophies with this group of players.

“He is not happy either, because ultimately he will get the blame, when it’s not as simple as the manager doing better when he’s not got the proper support from those at the top.”

Man Utd hire new goalkeeping coach

Amid all the talk surrounding Carrick’s future, United have moved to bolster his backroom staff by bringing in Connor King as their new first-team assistant goalkeeping coach.

A club statement reads: ‘King joins having previously been at Burnley where he had held various coaching roles since 2018.

‘Before beginning his coaching career, King came through Burnley’s academy and represented England up to Under-16s level.

‘He will join Michael Carrick’s coaching staff, working under lead first-team goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson.

‘Everyone at United would like to welcome Connor to the club.’

Returning to Carrick, Wayne Rooney believes the ‘weak’ squad at his disposal is one of the main reasons he is now under ‘pressure’.

Plus, we have taken a look at whether Carrick is doing a worse job than Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi, with both clubs enduring poor starts to the season.

Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte have all been linked with Carrick’s job, should he be sacked.

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