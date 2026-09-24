Chelsea are eyeing a January transfer for Man City defender Abdukodir Khusanov after their poor start to the season, according to reports.

Xabi Alonso’s side are struggling to keep goals out of their net so far this season with Chelsea conceding 12 in five Premier League matches, the worst in the division.

Chelsea spent £348.09m on new additions, like Morgan Rogers, over the summer but the Blues were actually one of the lowest net spenders in the last window.

New head coach Alonso is still attempting to mesh all of his new players together with Chelsea having little trouble scoring with a front three of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Rogers.

But the defence is something they are likely to take a look at again in January with Caught Offside insisting that Man City’s Khusanov is now a player they are ‘keeping a close eye on’.

Caught Offside claim: ‘Chelsea are one of the clubs understood to be keeping a close eye on Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov ahead of January.’

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The report adds that it ‘remains to be seen if he will continue to be an automatic starter on a regular basis’ despite Khusanov recently signing a new contract.

Caught Offside continues: ‘This has led Chelsea to monitor Khusanov closely as they look in need of defensive reinforcements in January after conceding a staggering 12 goals in their first five Premier League games of the season.

‘Three other Premier League clubs are also understood to be options for Khusanov.’

After signing a new five-year contract in July, the Uzbekistan international hailed it a “great day” and thanked the Man City supporters.

Khusanov said: “This is a great day for me and my family. I am really happy to extend my stay at City. I’ve enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester.

“I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player. I have a new challenge now, which is to impress Enzo Maresca and his staff. I also want to ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that.

“Thank you to the City fans for all of your support – it has been really important as I have settled in England and the Premier League.

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“Now I am only looking forward. I am ready to do everything I can to help this club be as successful as possible.”

Viana: Khusanov ‘will be one of the best centre-backs in the world’

Khusanov has played three of Man City’s five Premier League fixtures this season and sporting director Hugo Viana is sure the Uzbekistan international will be one of the best centre-backs in the world in five years.

Viana said last week: “When we bought him, we all knew about his physical attributes. We all believed that he could be a really important player for us.

“We didn’t think it would be so soon because he was so young and he had only been playing in France for a really short time.

“We have been really, really happy with him. He is still developing and still learning, but I know for sure he will be one of the best centre-backs in the world in the next five or six years.”

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