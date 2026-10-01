Man City could avoid any sanction PL club execs fret over ‘self-inflicted commercial disaster’ after ‘immunity’ revelation

Manchester City could avoid punishment despite being found guilty of unprecedented cheating in the Premier League as executives of rival clubs want to avoid a “self-inflicted commercial disaster”.

The Premier League has now confirmed that an independent panel has found City guilty on all charges related to breaches of their financial regulations over a nine-year period.

It was found that City had arranged “sham” contracts with commercial partners to inflate revenues and reduce costs to the tune of over £900m.

City maintain their innocence and are expected to appeal the ruling as we wait to learn the Premier League punishment and just how much they will have to pay their rivals in damages. It could all be over by January.

Etihad Airways have piled further pressure on the Premier League, threatening legal action over the ‘damaging implications’ of the commission’s findings, while making a telling blunder in their 307-word statement.

Expulsion is one of several punishments available to the independent commission, but 15 of the 20 Premier League clubs would have to vote in favour of such a punishment for it to be carried out.

Two senior executives at top-level Premier League clubs have told Sky Sports they would be “staggered” and “amazed” if 15 clubs voted to expel City from the league as it would be a “self-inflicted commercial disaster”; they would be “cutting off their noses to spite their faces”.

“If Man City were expelled, that would have massive commercial consequences for everyone in the league, and ultimately it would cost the other clubs an awful lot of money,” one executive, who didn’t want to be named, told Sky Sports News.

If such a decision arrived mid-season, either in the current campaign or n 2027/28, only 19 clubs would be playing the remaining fixtures, which would likely lead broadcasters all over the world to seek refunds with one of the biggest clubs no longer competing to draw an audience.

READ: ‘Nothing short of destroying’ Manchester City ‘is acceptable for what they’ve done’

Sponsors could also pull out if the most dominant club in English football was no longer playing in the Premier League, while expulsion would also deny fans of the English top flight the opportunity to watch Erling Haaland and other top City stars, reducing the commercial attractiveness of the Premier League.

One source described expulsion as “a risk not worth taking”.

Could they get away with it?

Conversely, some clubs believe that City must be expelled and even face an extended period outside the top flight to maintain the Premier League’s global image now and in the future.

The opinions of the Premier League clubs will have no bearing on the independent commission’s decision, but should expulsion be recommended and the clubs vote against such a move, it’s not known what – if any – punishment could then be brought against City. They could get away with it entirely.

Just like their chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who the Financial Times has revealed holds diplomatic immunity after he was added to the UK’s list of approved diplomats in 2020, giving him immunity from any criminal proceedings and most civil action in British courts.

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