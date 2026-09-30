Man City FFP: Etihad make telling blunder in 307-word threat against Premier League

Etihad Airways has threatened the Premier League with legal action after the report which detailed the scope of Manchester City’s breaches of financial rules ‘created damaging implications’ for the club’s main sponsor.

The Premier League has now confirmed that an independent panel has found City guilty on all charges related to breaches of their financial regulations over a nine-year period.

It was found that City had arranged “sham” contracts with commercial partners to inflate revenues and reduce costs to the tune of over £900m.

City maintain their innocence and are expected to appeal the ruling as we wait to learn the Premier League punishment and just how much they will have to pay their rivals in damages.

READ: Manchester City cheating was ‘disgusting’ and they ‘shouldn’t see a single penny’ of Haaland sale

And now the Abu Dhabi state airline Etihad Airways, which has sponsored City since 2009, says it ‘categorically rejects any finding, conclusion or implication that suggests the airline has ever been involved in improper commercial arrangements’.

A telling blunder suggests Etihad, like the Manchester City chiefs – arguably one and the same – believe the process was a “Premier League conspiracy theory”.

Lads, it wasn’t a ‘Premier League commission’, it was an independent commission that found City guilty.

The statement read: ‘Etihad Airways has reviewed the Premier League commission’s published opinion relating to the disciplinary proceedings involving Manchester City, together with the Premier League’s public communication of its findings.

‘Etihad categorically rejects any finding, conclusion or implication that suggests the airline has ever been involved in improper commercial arrangements.

‘The Premier League’s public communication of the commission’s findings, following a period of selective leaks and reporting, has further created damaging implications for Etihad despite the airline not being named in the redacted published findings.

‘At no time did the Premier League reach out to or engage with Etihad in the process associated with the commission’s opinion. Etihad was therefore never given the opportunity by the Premier League to be represented, to provide relevant information, or to ensure the accuracy and fairness of information relied upon in reaching conclusions that may now be interpreted as reflecting adversely on the airline.

‘Etihad is deeply concerned by the way this matter has been communicated publicly. The lack of clarity and transparency, together with the selective disclosure of information, has created damaging implications for Etihad despite the airline not being named in the published decision. The Premier League must take responsibility for the consequences of the way in which these findings have been presented.

‘Etihad is immensely proud of its longstanding relationship with Manchester City. The Etihad name has been proudly carried by the club and its stadium for many years, as part of a partnership that has connected us with millions of supporters around the world. Our commitment to Manchester City, its supporters and our shared partnership remains strong.

‘We stand with the club, its supporters and our wider Etihad community as Manchester City challenges the commission’s conclusions through the processes available to it.

‘Etihad will seek the relevant legal counsel on the options and recourse available to protect its interests.’

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