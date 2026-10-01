Haaland for £132m and Semenyo for £48m – Man City discounts after Premier League relegation

Interested clubs could sign Erling Haaland for a measly £132m and snap Elliot Anderson up for just £66m if Manchester City are hit with a sanction that would see them relegated from the Premier League.

The Premier League has now confirmed that an independent panel has found City guilty on all charges related to breaches of their financial regulations over a nine-year period.

It was found that City had arranged “sham” contracts with commercial partners to inflate revenues and reduce costs to the tune of over £900m.

City maintain their innocence and are expected to appeal the ruling as we wait to learn the Premier League punishment and just how much they will have to pay their rivals in damages. It could all be over by January.

Etihad Airways have piled further pressure on the Premier League, threatening legal action over the ‘damaging implications’ of the commission’s findings, while making a telling blunder in their 307-word statement.

The transfer rumour mill is in overdrive as clubs position themselves to land Manchester City wantaways for what they hope will be bargain prices.

It’s not yet clear how many, if any, of the City players have relegation clauses in their contracts – it’s been claimed that recently signed stars don’t hold any such exit stipulations – meaning there could be no requirement for City to sell there prized assets.

They are however unlikely to be able to afford what would be an absurd wage bill outside the Premier League, particularly when they haven’t got the sham sponsorship money filling their coffers.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness reckons City may have to sell their players at a 30 per cent discount if they’re relegated from the Premier League.

“You’re absolutely right that there wouldn’t be release clauses, but this proves the point once again, and I learned the lesson the hard way that there should always be relegation clauses in contracts,” he told Football Insider.

“We know that there are deep resources within the ownership. However, they’ll also have to look at this pretty professionally and look at it as a business situation. And they will see enormous wage pressure.

“The market will know the quality of players coming onto the market is at a very high level, which limits the number of potential buyers for those players as well. So I would expect there to be about a 25 to 30 per cent discount over what the market value of these players would be.

“City are very skilled traders; as we mentioned, they’re probably out-trading the market right now. There’ll be buybacks, sell-ons and all the good clauses, and they’ll do a very good job of it.

“I think that’s what the plan would be. But I don’t think they’re going to get top dollar for everybody.”

A 30 per cent discount would see Haaland valued at £132m, Antoine Semenyo at £48m and Rayan Cherki at £54m.

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