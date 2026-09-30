Anthony Gordon: Barcelona media sends brutal reminder after England heroics amid Harry Kane Newcastle dig

The Barcelona media has reminded Anthony Gordon that he needs to score for Hansi Flick’s side after his heroics for England on Tuesday evening, with Harry Kane giving his verdict on why the winger is flourishing after leaving Barcelona.

Gordon, who joined Barcelona from Newcastle in the summer of 2026, has been among the goalscorers for England during the international break so far.

The 25-year-old winger scored for England in their 3-2 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

Gordon scored again for England on Tuesday, as Thomas Tuchel’s side beat a 10-man Czech Republic 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

Barcelona media’s message to Anthony Gordon

While Sport has been impressed with Gordon’s heroics for England, the Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has pointed out that the winger has yet to find the back of the net for the Blaugrana.

Gordon has given five assists in seven appearances for Barcelona so far this season, but he has not scored.

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The report stated: ‘Anthony Gordon has unfinished business with Barça: scoring goals. He has yet to find the net for FC Barcelona, ​​despite it being one of his specialties.

‘However, his assist tally skyrocketed. He racked up four assists for the Blaugrana, but left with a score to settle with his national team, a goal he is now finally achieving in a big way with England.’

Sport went on in detail to hail Gordon for his goalscoring heroics for England before sending a message to the winger.

The report concluded: ‘A score to settle has been weighing on him, causing him some anxiety in his recent matches with Barca.

‘His return to scoring form, this time with his national team, is a very positive sign, helping to alleviate this pressure ahead of his busy schedule with the Catalan club.

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‘The La Liga fixtures, where he aims to further extend his lead over Real Madrid, and the Champions League, a competition in which he netted 10 goals last season, will be crucial.

‘In the latter, the former Newcastle United player will need to be at his best, and his goalscoring prowess will be essential.’

Harry Kane on Anthony Gordon after Newcastle exit

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored the second goal for England against the Czech Republic.

After the game, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker hailed Gordon and noted that leaving Newcastle and playing for a big club such as Barcelona has helped him take his game to another level.

ESPN quotes Kane as saying about Gordon: “I think sometimes going to a big club like that gives you more self-belief, more confidence.

“You feel like you belong on the biggest stage and I think he’s taken that into his England performances.

“He was outstanding against Spain on Saturday, again today he was the difference maker. He was always looking to be direct and be the one to get us ahead and a great finish from him as well.

“A lovely ball by Trent, but those finishes aren’t easy and he took it really well.”

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