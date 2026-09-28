England boss Thomas Tuchel has been told to pick former Tottenham Hotspur star Will Lankshear over Dominic Calvert-Lewin to cover Harry Kane.

Replacing Kane is going to be a problem for England in the coming years because the Bayern Munich superstar is miles clear of the other strikers behind him in the pecking order.

For this international break, England boss Tuchel selected Leeds United star Calvert-Lewin to provide cover, but there are now calls for Lankshear to be given a chance.

In the summer, Lankshear left Tottenham to join Championship side Middlesbrough for around £10m plus add-ons, and he has eight goals in his eleven appearances this season.

Now, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has questioned Calvert-Lewin’s inclusion in the latest England squad.

“I already know how this is going to go – I don’t learn anything,” Deeney told talkSPORT on Tuchel’s approach to the international break.

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“I didn’t learn anything when Dominic Calvert-Lewin came on yesterday and made 57 fouls in four minutes.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin, respectfully, has done amazing at Leeds. You are not the answer moving forward.”

Deeney has also explained why he “would much prefer” England to select Lankshear over Calvert-Lewin.

“I would much prefer, and I’m not saying this kid is the answer but a Will Lankshear – [let’s] bring you in,” Deeney added.

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“Let’s see what you’ve got long term. Let’s see if you can learn from Harry Kane, if you can add [to the team] because what is he 22, 23, scoring in the Championship? And I get the Championship is not the Prem. I understand all of that.

“But at least it’s a kid that’s been through all of those [youth] systems, and we can see if you’re long-term [material].

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin at 29, having the best 18 months of his career healthwise, coming in and playing – for Dominic it’s great, for Leeds is great.

“For England moving forward it’s like, ‘Okay you’re the new Ollie Watkins, you’re the new Ivan Toney – you’re the new guy that’s going to come sit on the bench, to not do anything’, respectfully.”

On Lankshear, Spurs expert John Wenham has explained why the north London club were foolish to sell Lankshear in the summer.

“It does [look silly] when you exclude Richarlison out of choice as well, because it basically means all we have got now is a Dominic Solanke that’s devoid of confidence, Mathys Tel is devoid of confidence either on the left wing or as a striker, and I think Marmoush is better suited playing as a 10 or off the wing than as a striker,” Wenham told Tottenham News.

“We have actually let go of a striker that is bang in confidence, that’s got the correct build to be a striker, especially in a De Zerbi system.

“He’s English, he supports the club, and he’s scoring goals for fun, it doesn’t just look like a mistake, it looks like an utter disaster to have moved Lankshear on.”

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