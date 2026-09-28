Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes that Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer will not play for England under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Brown made the prediction after Palmer withdrew from the England squad for the UEFA Nations League games in September and October.

Tuchel did not include Palmer in his England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals in the summer.

However, the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss decided to bring the 24-year-old Chelsea star back into the fold for the four Nations League games during the ongoing international break.

Palmer, though, withdrew from the England squad because of load management.

The former Manchester City star, who has played just three times for England since Tuchel took charge at the beginning of 2025, has started all five of Chelsea’s matches so far this season.

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Tuchel subsequently said about Palmer’s decision to withdraw: “For sure it’s a missed opportunity [for Palmer]. It’s another missed opportunity.

“He misses too many opportunities, and I don’t blame him for it. It’s just the fact.

“He misses way too many camps with injuries and I only want to rely on what I personally witness and what I see within my team, and for that you have to be in camp.

“If you’re not in camp, there’s a next level to impress that you cannot achieve because you only can do it when you’re actually with me on the pitch and with us on the pitch so, yeah, it is a missed opportunity.

“My understanding is that he plays with discomfort and pain, and he cannot compete on the highest level with discomfort and pain, so he withdrew and informed us and Chelsea informed us. That is my that is my understanding.”

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Tuchel continued: “We are not managing load. When I was in in club football, I used the term of an ‘international break.’

“This is when you hear it on the other side a totally different picture. This is not an ‘international break,’ and I think that’s what we created now.

“It’s a competitive environment, but it’s also an environment where the players love to be at when they walk through the door.

“Where they love to train with each other, be with each other. That’s what togetherness and brotherhood looks like, and that’s what we created latest from last September in qualification.

“We will never compromise on that and we will never let this creep in that that we have the feeling that players don’t want to come.

“It’s fair enough, but we focus on the guys who absolutely want to play for England.”

Cole Palmer’s England career under Thomas Tuchel finished

Brown believes that Palmer may not play for England again under Tuchel.

The former Man Utd chief scout told Football Insider: “There’s a real possibility Palmer has played his last game for England under Thomas Tuchel.

“As the manager said, he has missed far too many squads, whether it’s through injuries, managing his work load.

“I’m not convinced Tuchel is his biggest fan to begin with, but everybody was shouting for him to get called up, and when he finally made the decision, Palmer dropped out.

“From his point of view, why should he keep offering these chances if he isn’t going to take them? Does he want to play for England or not?

“There are plenty of players in Palmer’s position who can do a job for England and who have proven to Tuchel that he can trust them and rely on them to perform.

“It looks like he’s missed his chance. How he feels about that, I’m not sure, it doesn’t seem like he’s been massively concerned about missing out before.”

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